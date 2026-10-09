What To Watch For | Bengals at Dolphins Week 5

Defense Looks for More Pass Rush Success

Cincinnati's revamped defensive line has led the charge in the Bengals having one of the best pass rushes in the NFL through the first quarter of the regular season. As a team, the Bengals have totaled 14 sacks, tied for the third-most in the league. They have netted four sacks in three of the first four contests, including last week against Jacksonville.

One of the most positive developments for Cincinnati so far has been its versatility on the pass rush, an area which was heavily emphasized by coaches and player personnel staff during the offseason. Eight different players have gotten in the sack column, led by defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, whose three sacks have come over the past two games. Defensive end Boye Mafe has two sacks while pacing the team with 18 quarterback pressures. Tackles Jonathan Allen and Kris Jenkins Jr., along with edge rusher Cedric Johnson, also have two sacks apiece.

The sack spree dates back to last season, when Cincinnati's defense showed improvement in nearly every metric during the second half of the schedule. Since Week 13 (Thanksgiving), the Bengals have 34 sacks, the second-most in the NFL in that span (Minnesota, 38), and the most over a 10-game stretch by Cincinnati since 2013. Myles Murphy has 4.5 sacks over that time frame, and is coming off his first full sack of the 2026 campaign against Jacksonville.