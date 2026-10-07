Week 5 Injury Report | Bengals at Dolphins

Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins leading into Week 5 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
*Last updated: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026*
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT Jonathan Allen
|NIR - Rest / Knee
|Did Not Participate
|S Jordan Battle
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|LB Swayze Bozeman
|Groin
|Did Not Participate
|LB Barrett Carter
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
|WR Ja'Marr Chase
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate
|S Bryan Cook
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate
|S Kyle Dugger
|Quadricep
|Did Not Participate
|WR Tee Higgins
|Groin / Neck
|Did Not Participate
|DT B.J. Hill
|Achilles
|Full Participation
|DT Dexter Lawrence II
|Wrist
|Limited Participation
|G Dalton Risner
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|WR Colbie Young
|Knee
|Limited Participation
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LS Tucker Addington
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|EDGE Rob Beal Jr.
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate
|WR Chris Bell
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|CB JuJu Brents
|Heel
|Limited Participation
|WR Caleb Douglas
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate
|CB Duck Storm
|Knee
|Full Participation
|DL Kenneth Grant
|Toe
|Limited Participation
|T Austin Jackson
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|CB Taylor Reese
|Quadricep
|Did Not Participate
|S Dante Trader Jr.
|Shin
|Limited Participation
|ILB Jackson Woodard
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate
View the best photos from Bengals-Dolphins matchups of years past