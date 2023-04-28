Bengals 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Apr 28, 2023 at 12:03 AM
042723-Draft-Recap

Day 1

Round 1, Pick 28: DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

PHOTOS: Bengals Draft Pick Myles Murphy

See the best photos of DE Myles Murphy of Clemson, the Bengals first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pulls back defensive end Myles Murphy (98) after an altercation between Clemson and South Carolina during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) looks on during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) battles Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) looks on during an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) tries to get past Louisville offensive lineman Trevor Reid (70) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Clemson's Myles Murphy (98) is blocked by Georgia Tech's Corey Robinson II (55) during the second half of an NCAA football game on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Clemson's Myles Murphy (98) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Bengals Select Clemson Edge Myles Murphy With 28th Pick

Using the familiar formula of proven production at a big-time school crafted with high intensity that has made them one of the most successful NFL draft day teams in the 2020s, the Bengals opted for Clemson junior edge player Myles Murphy with the 28th pick in Thursday night's first round of the draft.

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to the 2023 NFL Draft

The much-awaited 2023 NFL Draft is set to commence on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, MO, with the first round scheduled to take place. The Cincinnati Bengals possess seven picks in the draft, one in each of the seven rounds. Here is how to watch and listen!

2023 Mock Draft Roundup Final Edition Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is today and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our final edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

Final Bengals.com Media Mock Draft Of 2023 Gets You Ready

The final Bengals.com Media Mock Draft of 2023. Maybe not as accurate as a Joe Burrow touchdown pass, but just as enthusiastic. A Pro Bowl thank you to all participating scribes.

