Bengals 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Day 1
See the best photos of DE Myles Murphy of Clemson, the Bengals first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Using the familiar formula of proven production at a big-time school crafted with high intensity that has made them one of the most successful NFL draft day teams in the 2020s, the Bengals opted for Clemson junior edge player Myles Murphy with the 28th pick in Thursday night's first round of the draft.
The much-awaited 2023 NFL Draft is set to commence on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, MO, with the first round scheduled to take place. The Cincinnati Bengals possess seven picks in the draft, one in each of the seven rounds. Here is how to watch and listen!
The 2023 NFL Draft is today and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our final edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.