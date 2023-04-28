Bengals Select Clemson Edge Myles Murphy With 28th Pick

Apr 27, 2023 at 11:28 PM
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Myles Murphy
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Using the familiar formula of proven production at a big-time school crafted with high intensity that has made them one of the most successful NFL draft day teams in the 2020s, the Bengals opted for Clemson junior edge player Myles Murphy with the 28th pick in Thursday night's first round of the draft.

Murphy, who racked up 18.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss in 35 games, instantly becomes the youngest Bengal. At 21, he's the first defensive lineman taken by the Bengals in the first round since defensive end Justin Smith went No. 4 overall in 2001, a few months before the 6-5, 268-pound Murphy would be born the following January.

He beefs up the rotational edgers backing up one of the NFL's more feared rush tandems in Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard and comes in as the only player in the nation to record at least 10 tackles for loss and at least one forced fumble in each of the last three seasons.

Murphy pulled a hamstring the night before his workout at the NFL scouting combine and couldn't go until two weeks ago.

According to reports, it was worth the wait when he put up a 9.71 relative athletic score (RAS) out of ten with a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and a 7.22 in the 3-cone drill. Kent Lee Platte, creator of the metric, has tweeted it is the 48th highest RSA out of more than 1,600 defensive ends in the last 36 years.

Murphy, a top-five high school recruit out of Marietta, Ga., also seems to fit with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's interchangeable looks because the draftnicks say he can also cover.

"Plays as an edge defender normally aligned in a three-point stance anywhere from a four to a wide nine alignment," says Ourlads Scouting Services. "Excellent size and length for the position he plays with as high motor and natural knee bend."

The NFL.com comp to Murphy is Antwan Odom, which hits close to home. Odom shares the Bengals record for sacks in a game when he got to Aaron Rodgers five times in Green Bay in 2009. Before Hendrickson in 2021 and Clemson nose tackle DJ Reader in 2020, Odom was the richest free agent in Bengals history.

PHOTOS: Bengals Draft Pick Myles Murphy

See the best photos of DE Myles Murphy of Clemson, the Bengals first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
1 / 10

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
2 / 10

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pulls back defensive end Myles Murphy (98) after an altercation between Clemson and South Carolina during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
3 / 10

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pulls back defensive end Myles Murphy (98) after an altercation between Clemson and South Carolina during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) looks on during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
4 / 10

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) looks on during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) battles Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
5 / 10

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) battles Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
6 / 10

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) looks on during an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
7 / 10

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) looks on during an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) tries to get past Louisville offensive lineman Trevor Reid (70) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
8 / 10

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) tries to get past Louisville offensive lineman Trevor Reid (70) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson's Myles Murphy (98) is blocked by Georgia Tech's Corey Robinson II (55) during the second half of an NCAA football game on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
9 / 10

Clemson's Myles Murphy (98) is blocked by Georgia Tech's Corey Robinson II (55) during the second half of an NCAA football game on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson's Myles Murphy (98) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
10 / 10

Clemson's Myles Murphy (98) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2023 Draft Dey Center

The official sources of news, photos, interviews and more of Draft Dey 2023, presented by Integrity Express Logistics.

Learn More

