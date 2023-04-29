Bengals Select Alabama S Jordan Battle With Third-Round Pick

Apr 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

AP22234498949802
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates his interception of a Mississippi State pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

After using the first two rounds to take care of what appeared to be their two biggest priorities in this draft, the Bengals kept attacking defense when they traded back three spots in the third round of Friday night's draft to take Alabama safety Jordan Battle.

The Bengals came in looking to add depth on the defensive line and cornerback and ended up doing it in the first two rounds with Clemson edge Myles Murphy and Michigan cornerback DJ Turner. Then when they traded with the Chiefs at No. 95 to pick up a late sixth-rounder, they bolstered the safety spot with the three-year starter Battle, an all-SEC selection this past season.

The Bengals added Rams safety Nick Scott in free agency last month in the wake of the departures of Jessie Bates III and Von Bell. The 6-1, 215-pound Battle is seen as an instant contributor on defense and special teams with high character and an excellent football IQ.

Photos: Bengals Draft Pick Jordan Battle

See the best photos of S Jordan Battle, the Bengals third pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) rushes up to tackle Mississippi State wide receiver Christian Ford (24) after a short yardage pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Alabama won 49-9. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
1 / 10

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) rushes up to tackle Mississippi State wide receiver Christian Ford (24) after a short yardage pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Alabama won 49-9. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive backs DeMarcco Hellams (2) and Jordan Battle (9) react after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
2 / 10

Alabama defensive backs DeMarcco Hellams (2) and Jordan Battle (9) react after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
3 / 10

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle participates in the bench press at the NFL football Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)
4 / 10

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle participates in the bench press at the NFL football Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
5 / 10

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates his interception of a Mississippi State pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
6 / 10

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates his interception of a Mississippi State pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown in front of Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
7 / 10

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown in front of Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
8 / 10

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) tackles Mississippi State wide receiver Christian Ford (24) after a short yardage pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Alabama won 49-9. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
9 / 10

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) tackles Mississippi State wide receiver Christian Ford (24) after a short yardage pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Alabama won 49-9. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
10 / 10

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Website_DRAFT(2560x1440)

2023 Draft Dey Center

The official sources of news, photos, interviews and more of Draft Dey 2023, presented by Integrity Express Logistics.

Learn More

Related Content

news

First Three Rounds Put Bengals Defense On Fast Track With Potential Rookie Contributors

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo walked out of the Paycor Stadium news conference room at the end of Friday night and declared, "I'm done." The final four rounds of the NFL Draft are still on tap for Saturday, but for the second straight year the Bengals attacked defense in the first three rounds and suddenly they are sleeker, faster, and deeper and Anarumo doesn't really have to come back down to introduce anybody else.

news

Bengals Double Down With Selection Of Speedy CB Turner

The Bengals "doubled down" with their first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. That expression is typically used to describe the idea of taking two players at the same position, but in Cincinnati's case, the team chose a pair of defenders with the same goal in mind – to boost their chances of thwarting the great quarterbacks in the AFC.

news

Bengals Select Michigan CB DJ Turner II With Second-Round Pick

For the second straight year the Bengals dipped into the second round to take a cornerback when they tracked down the fastest player at the NFL scouting combine and plucked Michigan's DJ Turner II with the 60th pick in Friday night's session of the NFL Draft.

news

Former Bengal Giovani Bernard Sends Another Thank You Note As He Ends Classy 10-Year Career

Ten years to virtually the moment former running back Giovani Bernard entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick, he went out as classy as he came in when one of the most productive Bengals ever announced his retirement before Friday's second round.

Advertising