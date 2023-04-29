Bengals Select Alabama S Jordan Battle With Third-Round Pick

After using the first two rounds to take care of what appeared to be their two biggest priorities in this draft, the Bengals kept attacking defense when they traded back three spots in the third round of Friday night's draft to take Alabama safety Jordan Battle.

The Bengals came in looking to add depth on the defensive line and cornerback and ended up doing it in the first two rounds with Clemson edge Myles Murphy and Michigan cornerback DJ Turner. Then when they traded with the Chiefs at No. 95 to pick up a late sixth-rounder, they bolstered the safety spot with the three-year starter Battle, an all-SEC selection this past season.