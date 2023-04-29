Bengals Select Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas In Sixth Round

Apr 29, 2023 at 05:09 PM
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Andrei Iosivas
Carl Gulbish/2022 Carl Gulbish
WR Andrei Iosivas runs on the field during a Cornell-Princeton game.

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, the first Ivy League player drafted by the Bengals in this century, arrived via their first of two sixth-round picks in Saturday's NFL Draft.

The 6-2, 212-pound Iosivas, an All-American in two different sports as a heptathlete, has a big burst after catch and has been timed in the 40-yard dash at 4.39 seconds. A product of Honolulu, Iosivas caught 66 balls for 943 yards at 14.3-yard per clip and seven touchdowns.

Princeton's head coach is Bob Surace, a former Bengals assistant offensive line coach from 2002-09.

Photos: Bengals Draft Pick Andrei Iosivas

Check out photos of WR Andrei Iosivas, the Bengals 6th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

American wide receiver Andrei Iosivas of Princeton (9) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.
American wide receiver Andrei Iosivas of Princeton (9) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.

WR Andrei Iosivas runs on the field during a Cornell-Princeton game.
WR Andrei Iosivas runs on the field during a Cornell-Princeton game.

WR Andrei Iosivas waits for the snap during a Princeton-Lehigh game.
WR Andrei Iosivas waits for the snap during a Princeton-Lehigh game.

