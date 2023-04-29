Bengals Select Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas In Sixth Round

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, the first Ivy League player drafted by the Bengals in this century, arrived via their first of two sixth-round picks in Saturday's NFL Draft.
The 6-2, 212-pound Iosivas, an All-American in two different sports as a heptathlete, has a big burst after catch and has been timed in the 40-yard dash at 4.39 seconds. A product of Honolulu, Iosivas caught 66 balls for 943 yards at 14.3-yard per clip and seven touchdowns.
Princeton's head coach is Bob Surace, a former Bengals assistant offensive line coach from 2002-09.
2023 Draft Dey Center
The official sources of news, photos, interviews and more of Draft Dey 2023, presented by Integrity Express Logistics.
Check out photos of WR Andrei Iosivas, the Bengals 6th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.