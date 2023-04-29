Bengals Select Michigan P Brad Robbins In Sixth Round

For just the second time in special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons' 21 NFL Drafts, the Bengals selected a punter in Michigan's Brad Robbins Saturday with their second pick in the sixth round and he's immediately the odds-on favorite to win the job Opening Day.
Robbins, out of Westerville, Ohio, has a rep for being an adroit holder for Michigan kicker Jake Moody, taken in the third round. The 6-1, 205-pound Robbins has good hang time with the ability to directionally kick and works well in bad weather.
Kevin Huber, a fifth-round pick in 2009, was the Bengals' all-time punter when they moved to Drue Chrisman halfway through last season.
It may be Simmons' most bountiful draft yet. In the fourth round, the Bengals took a potential two-way returner in Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones, the 2021 Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Year at Iowa.
2023 Draft Dey Center
The official sources of news, photos, interviews and more of Draft Dey 2023, presented by Integrity Express Logistics.
See the best photos of P Brad Robbins, the Bengals 7th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.