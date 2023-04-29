Bengals Select Michigan P Brad Robbins In Sixth Round

Apr 29, 2023 at 05:46 PM
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Brad Robbins
Jose Juarez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan punter Brad Robbins punts against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

For just the second time in special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons' 21 NFL Drafts, the Bengals selected a punter in Michigan's Brad Robbins Saturday with their second pick in the sixth round and he's immediately the odds-on favorite to win the job Opening Day.

Robbins, out of Westerville, Ohio, has a rep for being an adroit holder for Michigan kicker Jake Moody, taken in the third round. The 6-1, 205-pound Robbins has good hang time with the ability to directionally kick and works well in bad weather.

Kevin Huber, a fifth-round pick in 2009, was the Bengals' all-time punter when they moved to Drue Chrisman halfway through last season.

It may be Simmons' most bountiful draft yet. In the fourth round, the Bengals took a potential two-way returner in Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones, the 2021 Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Year at Iowa.

Photos: Bengals Draft Pick Brad Robbins

See the best photos of P Brad Robbins, the Bengals 7th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michigan's Brad Robbins kicks during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
1 / 5

Michigan's Brad Robbins kicks during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan kicker Jake Moody, right, connects on an extra point kick after Brad Robbins held the ball for him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
2 / 5

Michigan kicker Jake Moody, right, connects on an extra point kick after Brad Robbins held the ball for him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan punter Brad Robbins kicks to Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 / 5

Michigan punter Brad Robbins kicks to Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody (13) celebrates his 54-yard field goal with Brad Robbins (91) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against the Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
4 / 5

Michigan place kicker Jake Moody (13) celebrates his 54-yard field goal with Brad Robbins (91) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against the Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan punter Brad Robbins punts against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
5 / 5

Michigan punter Brad Robbins punts against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
