Bengals Select Michigan P Brad Robbins In Sixth Round

For just the second time in special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons' 21 NFL Drafts, the Bengals selected a punter in Michigan's Brad Robbins Saturday with their second pick in the sixth round and he's immediately the odds-on favorite to win the job Opening Day.

Robbins, out of Westerville, Ohio, has a rep for being an adroit holder for Michigan kicker Jake Moody, taken in the third round. The 6-1, 205-pound Robbins has good hang time with the ability to directionally kick and works well in bad weather.

Kevin Huber, a fifth-round pick in 2009, was the Bengals' all-time punter when they moved to Drue Chrisman halfway through last season.