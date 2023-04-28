Myles Murphy's Coaching Tree Has Deep Cincy Roots: "He's A Bengals Guy"

Nick Eason, Myles Murphy's position coach who has also coached Sam Hubbard and DJ Reader on the Bengals front, is trying to tell you about Murphy's scalding 4.51-second 40-yard dash he ran three weeks ago.

"Coach, little do people know he swerved," Eason is saying the morning after Murphy became a Bengal. "He could have run a high 4.3 or low 4.4 easily. Now you put him around guys like Trey (Hendrickson), DJ and Sam? He's going to be awesome."

Eason, who coached the Bengals defensive line in the first two years of head coach Zac Taylor's regime after playing 117 NFL games, thought he'd go higher in Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft. But now, "I look forward to watching him chasing quarterbacks. They better be fast because he's coming."

Given the DNA of the coaching staffs in Cincinnati and Clemson, no wonder Murphy, this 6-5, 268-pound marvel, became the first defensive lineman the Bengals have taken in the first round since Justin Smith in 2001. Eason now coaches the Tigers defensive line and oversaw the last of Murphy's 18.5 collegiate sacks accrued in three seasons. Eason's successor in Cincinnati, Marion Hobby, was Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's trusted national championship co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach.

"I've known about him ever since he got there because I follow the program," Hobby is saying the day after he got his first pass rusher off the bench. "The people and the resources that touch him every day rave about him as a person as much as a player. To me, they've got credibility in what they were saying. 'Hey, give me the skinny.' I kept hearing the same thing. Everybody can't be wrong."

Here's the skinny from Eason. He says Murphy can be mayor of his hometown of Atlanta or Cincinnati. He'd have a less crowded field back home because in Cincinnati it'd be a rough-and-tumble primary with Hubbard, Joe Burrow and Teddy Karras.