Inside The Pick: Bengals Get Edgy With Clemson's Gifted Myles Murphy

There's also the confidence they're getting solid character from a college program they know well. Defensive line coach Marion Hobby was a co-defensive coordinator at Clemson under head coach Dabo Swinney. Murphy's D-line coach there last season, Nick Eason, coached under Taylor during his first two seasons in Cincinnati. In Taylor's time here he's drafted wide receiver Tee Higgins and right tackle Jackson Carman out of Clemson and tone-setting free-agent nose tackle DJ Reader played for Hobby at Clemson.

"The guys that we've had come out of Clemson all fit that description," said Taylor of the character question. "They do a good job with the program down there first of all — finding the right guys to fit them and what they embody, with all the championships they've played for. Those guys have really fit in well with us as well, and so I think Myles is going to fit in with us perfectly."

Murphy seems to love the whole setup. From the town to the scheme.

"I had a good feeling that they liked me. When I was there, I really loved the city, loved the coaches. I already knew the defensive line coach there, so I felt comfortable the whole time I was there," Murphy said. "Man, they go and get after it. That's what I love. Having Hendrickson there, really just watching him rush the edge, he's just a menace on the edge. They let him do what he wants to do and have the freedom to get to the quarterback — I love that about them."

This entire week has been a reminder how loaded the AFC is at quarterback. The draft's top receivers want to come play with the Bengals' Joe Burrow. To start the draft, Chiefs MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes hefted the Lombardi Trophy. Just before the draft, Lamar Jackson signed up for five more years with the Bengals' AFC North rival Ravens. A few days ago, Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers joined the Jets.

You need them. Edge rushers and cornerbacks. You need to say no more to Taylor, who calls Burrow's plays.