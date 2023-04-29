Bengals Select Illinois Running Back Chase Brown In Fifth Round

Apr 29, 2023 at 03:30 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Chase Brown
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Bengals opted for a running back with breakaway speed Saturday when they took Chase Brown of Illinois in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Characterized by Ourlads Scouting Services as "a hard-nosed blazer with the kind of homerun ability that can change an offense in an instant," the 5-9, 215-pound Brown was timed in a 4.38 40-yard dash. He's a three-year starter, All Big Ten and a high school track star growing up in Ontario, Canada.

The Bengals are looking to beef up a running back room that had just Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans before the Brown pick. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan indicated that Brown is in the mix for the No. 3 job, which is active on game day. Evidence of Brown's ability to pass protect is limited because he was such a workhorse for the Illini and he didn't have a big career catching the ball. But there's no question he's an accomplished runner. He's coming off a 1,643-yard season and averaged five yards per his 328 carries. Since transferring from Western Michigan after his freshman season, he's carried more than 600 times for a 5,3-yard average and has two 1,000-yard seasons.

Photos: Bengals Draft Pick Chase Brown

See the best photos of RB Chase Brown, the Bengals fifth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Illinois running back Chase Brown runs against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
1 / 10

Illinois running back Chase Brown runs against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
2 / 10

Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
3 / 10

Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) rushes against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
4 / 10

Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) rushes against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
5 / 10

Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
6 / 10

Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Kayla Wolf/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
7 / 10

Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
8 / 10

Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
9 / 10

Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito hands off to running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
10 / 10

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito hands off to running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Website_DRAFT(2560x1440)

2023 Draft Dey Center

The official sources of news, photos, interviews and more of Draft Dey 2023, presented by Integrity Express Logistics.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Bengals Select Michigan P Brad Robbins In Sixth Round

For just the second time in special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons' 21 NFL Drafts, the Bengals selected a punter in Michigan's Brad Robbins Saturday with their second pick in the sixth round and he's immediately the odds-on favorite to win the job Opening Day.

news

Bengals Select Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas In Sixth Round

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, the first Ivy League player drafted by the Bengals in this century, arrived via their first of two sixth-round picks in Saturday's NFL Draft.

news

Bengals No. 1 Pick Myles Murphy Arrives With Grand Design

Aspiring architect Myles Murphy, who has designs on being the last brick in the Bengals' Super Bowl foundation, showed up comfortably at Paycor Stadium for Saturday's introductory news conference. "I got into it because of stadiums," said Murphy of his architectural avocation. "That was the end goal. Be part of a stadium build." Now he's in a stadium building for a Super Bowl.

news

Purdue WR Charlie Jones Offers Bengals Sure Hands And Kick In Return Game

And on the third day, the Bengals drafted an offensive player. For the second straight year, Cincinnati used its first three picks on defense. After not having the opportunity to discuss offensive players with reporters prior to day three of the draft, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan jokingly wore a "Hello! My name is Brian" name tag to a news conference following the fourth-round selection of Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones.

Advertising