Bengals Select Purdue WR/Returner Charlie Jones In Fourth Round

Apr 29, 2023 at 01:31 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Charlie Jones
Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Syracuse won 32-29. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bengals have been trying to find both a backup wide receiver and returner and on Saturday they grabbed one candidate in the fourth round with Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones.

After two seasons at Buffalo and three at Iowa, the 5-11, 186-pound Jones had a break-out year for the Boilermakers when he led the country with 110 catches while clocking a 4.39-second 40-yard dash.

The draftnicks say he has sticky hands and a skill set built for the slot. After catching just 39 balls in the previous four seasons, he caught 12 touchdowns while racking up 1,361 yards last year. He also returned 18 punts for a 6.3-yard average and five kick returns for 15.6. But when he was at Iowa in 2021 he was the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Year

Jones' selection ends a massive run of defensive players. He's the first skill player the Bengals have drafted since running back Chris Evans in the 2021 sixth round.

Website_DRAFT(2560x1440)

2023 Draft Dey Center

The official sources of news, photos, interviews and more of Draft Dey 2023, presented by Integrity Express Logistics.

Learn More

Photos: Bengals Draft Pick Charlie Jones

See the best photos of WR Charlie Jones, the Bengals fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) returns a punt with teammate Matt Hankins (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 24-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 10

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) returns a punt with teammate Matt Hankins (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 24-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs in for a touchdown after a catch against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 10

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs in for a touchdown after a catch against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Syracuse won 32-29. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
3 / 10

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Syracuse won 32-29. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones makes a catch against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
4 / 10

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones makes a catch against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 10

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs in for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 10

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs in for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa's Charlie Jones returns a punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 10

Iowa's Charlie Jones returns a punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) returns a punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 24-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 10

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) returns a punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 24-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) celebrates touchdown with Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee (85) and Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
9 / 10

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) celebrates touchdown with Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee (85) and Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

MATTHEW PUTNEY/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa's Charlie Jones catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State's Datrone Young tries to defend in the second half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
10 / 10

Iowa's Charlie Jones catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State's Datrone Young tries to defend in the second half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

Justin Hayworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bengals Select Michigan P Brad Robbins In Sixth Round

For just the second time in special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons' 21 NFL Drafts, the Bengals selected a punter in Michigan's Brad Robbins Saturday with their second pick in the sixth round and he's immediately the odds-on favorite to win the job Opening Day.

news

Bengals Select Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas In Sixth Round

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, the first Ivy League player drafted by the Bengals in this century, arrived via their first of two sixth-round picks in Saturday's NFL Draft.

news

Bengals No. 1 Pick Myles Murphy Arrives With Grand Design

Aspiring architect Myles Murphy, who has designs on being the last brick in the Bengals' Super Bowl foundation, showed up comfortably at Paycor Stadium for Saturday's introductory news conference. "I got into it because of stadiums," said Murphy of his architectural avocation. "That was the end goal. Be part of a stadium build." Now he's in a stadium building for a Super Bowl.

news

Purdue WR Charlie Jones Offers Bengals Sure Hands And Kick In Return Game

And on the third day, the Bengals drafted an offensive player. For the second straight year, Cincinnati used its first three picks on defense. After not having the opportunity to discuss offensive players with reporters prior to day three of the draft, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan jokingly wore a "Hello! My name is Brian" name tag to a news conference following the fourth-round selection of Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones.

Advertising