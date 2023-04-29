Bengals Select Purdue WR/Returner Charlie Jones In Fourth Round

The Bengals have been trying to find both a backup wide receiver and returner and on Saturday they grabbed one candidate in the fourth round with Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones.
After two seasons at Buffalo and three at Iowa, the 5-11, 186-pound Jones had a break-out year for the Boilermakers when he led the country with 110 catches while clocking a 4.39-second 40-yard dash.
The draftnicks say he has sticky hands and a skill set built for the slot. After catching just 39 balls in the previous four seasons, he caught 12 touchdowns while racking up 1,361 yards last year. He also returned 18 punts for a 6.3-yard average and five kick returns for 15.6. But when he was at Iowa in 2021 he was the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Year
Jones' selection ends a massive run of defensive players. He's the first skill player the Bengals have drafted since running back Chris Evans in the 2021 sixth round.
