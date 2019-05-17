Week In Review: The Next Phase
Next week the team begins the first session of what is otherwise known as "Organized Team Activities," (OTAs). During the OTAs, team and special teams drills are allowed as long as there is no live contact. A preview of the OTAs and what to potentially expect with the offensive line.
Hobson's Choice Podcast: Zac Taylor
New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is seeking efficiency and energy throughout his program. In the latest Hobson's Choice Podcast, Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson chats with Taylor looking at Monday's first of 10 voluntary workouts before mid-June's mandatory minicamp. Listen to the podcast by clicking the link above.
Bengals Sign Three Picks From The 2019 Draft
The team locked in three important pieces from the 2019 Draft. The Bengals signed OT Jonah Williams of the University of Alabama, their first-round selection (11th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, TE Drew Sample of the University of Washington, their second-round selection (52nd overall) and LB Deshaun Davis of Auburn University, the second of their three sixth-round selections (210th overall).
Davis Destined For Stripes
Speaking of Deshaun Davis, he became close enough to former Bengals linebacker Takeo Spikes to call him "a big brother." Both Davis and Spikes played at the University of Auburn and it was there that bond developed both on-and-off the field.
Massive Middle Man Intrigues Bengals
Renell Wren, a fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, flew on the Bengals' radar at the Senior Bowl, where he proceeded to have his way against offensive linemen rated higher than him. At 6-5, 318 pounds, Wren is a simmering vat of possibilities.
Congratulations to the 2019 Cincinnati Ben-Gal Cheerleaders! A look at the team roster.
Morgan Follows Chad On His Way To NFL Shot
Stanley Morgan, who already followed Chad Johnson a few years before Twitter and The Ocho, also knew he wanted to play in the NFL. After standing in front of Johnson during the national anthem under the dome in New Orleans, Morgan back in 2006 really knew he wanted to make it.
Other Noteworthy Items
- The Andy and JJ Dalton Foundation treated 35 families to a day at Kings Island on May 11.
- Locker room video from TE's Drew Sample and Tyler Eifert and LB Nick Vigil discussing the team's voluntary workouts.
- View photo galleries of Jonah Williams and the undrafted rookies at minicamp, Williams and Sample signing their contracts and the rookies volunteering at Ronald McDonald House.
- The Bengals and the NFL Foundation teamed up to contribute $10,000 to the St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School Athletic Department/