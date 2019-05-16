Bengals and NFL Foundation Donate $10,000 to St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Athletic Department

The Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL Foundation teamed up to contribute $10,000 to the St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School Athletic Department to benefit high school football and advance the youth football programs in the community.

The grant will be used to purchase football equipment, including helmets, shoulder pads, uniforms and training equipment. New equipment in the weight room will benefit all 13 athletic programs as the school advances its offseason strength and conditioning programs.

"On behalf of the St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools, we are so grateful that we are able to receive this grant," said Principal Bob Reynolds and Athletic Director Matthew Koenig. "This opportunity will help us to improve our football program with new equipment, strengthen our overall athletic program by being able to upgrade our weight room for all athletes, and be able to nurture school pride within our community by advancing our athletic programs. We are so very thankful to our NFL partner the Cincinnati Bengals and also to the NFL Foundation for this generous grant."

"It's important to support the growth and advancement of football on the youth and high school levels," said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. "We are glad to see this grant will be used to help create an enhanced football playing experience and benefit the whole athletic department."