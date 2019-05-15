Bengals Sign Sixth-Round Pick Deshaun Davis

The Bengals signed LB Deshaun Davis of Auburn University, the second of their three sixth-round selections (210th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Davis (5-11, 234) spent five seasons (2014-18) at Auburn, with a redshirt year in '14, and compiled 266 career tackles, including 29 for losses and seven sacks. Last season, Davis led the Tigers in tackles (116) en route to first-team All-SEC honors.
Of the Bengals' 10 draft picks, just four remain unsigned — OT Jonah Williams (first round; Alabama), TE Drew Sample (second round; Washington), LB Germaine Pratt (third round; North Carolina State) and QB Ryan Finley (fourth round; North Carolina State).
View images from the first rookie minicamp practice at Paul Brown Stadium on May 10.