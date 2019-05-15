Bengals Sign Sixth-Round Pick Deshaun Davis

May 15, 2019 at 09:45 AM
190510-Davis-Deshaun-run
LB Deshaun Davis

The Bengals signed LB Deshaun Davis of Auburn University, the second of their three sixth-round selections (210th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Davis (5-11, 234) spent five seasons (2014-18) at Auburn, with a redshirt year in '14, and compiled 266 career tackles, including 29 for losses and seven sacks. Last season, Davis led the Tigers in tackles (116) en route to first-team All-SEC honors.

Of the Bengals' 10 draft picks, just four remain unsigned — OT Jonah Williams (first round; Alabama), TE Drew Sample (second round; Washington), LB Germaine Pratt (third round; North Carolina State) and QB Ryan Finley (fourth round; North Carolina State).

Rookie Minicamp Practice Vol. 1

View images from the first rookie minicamp practice at Paul Brown Stadium on May 10.

DT Renell Wren

QB Ryan Finley

OT Jonah Williams

LB Germaine Pratt

OL Michael Jordan

QB Jake Dolegala

QB Ryan Finley

RB Trayveon Williams

LB Deshaun Davis

Head Coach Zac Taylor

DT Renell Wren

CB Jordan Brown

TE Drew Sample

WR Justin Hobbs

OL Braxton Pfaff

HB Jordan Ellis

LB Deshaun Davis

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo

Defensive line coach Nick Eason

Tight ends coach James Casey

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor

