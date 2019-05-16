Bengals Sign First Round Pick Jonah Williams, Second Round Pick Drew Sample

The Bengals today signed OT Jonah Williams of the University of Alabama, their first-round selection (11th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, and TE Drew Sample of the University of Washington, their second-round selection (52nd overall).

Williams (6-5, 302) started all 44 possible games in his college career and helped Alabama to appearances in the CFB National Championship Game in each of his three seasons with the program, including a national title in the 2017 season. Last season, he earned unanimous first-team All-American honors and was the recipient of the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given annually to the conference's top offensive lineman.

Sample (6-5, 255) spent five seasons (2014-18) at Washington, with a redshirt year in '14, and caught 46 career passes for 487 yards and five TDs. As a senior last season, he caught 25 passes for 252 yards and three TDs.