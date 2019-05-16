Bengals Sign First Round Pick Jonah Williams, Second Round Pick Drew Sample

The Bengals today signed OT Jonah Williams of the University of Alabama, their first-round selection (11th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, and TE Drew Sample of the University of Washington, their second-round selection (52nd overall).
Williams (6-5, 302) started all 44 possible games in his college career and helped Alabama to appearances in the CFB National Championship Game in each of his three seasons with the program, including a national title in the 2017 season. Last season, he earned unanimous first-team All-American honors and was the recipient of the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given annually to the conference's top offensive lineman.
Sample (6-5, 255) spent five seasons (2014-18) at Washington, with a redshirt year in '14, and caught 46 career passes for 487 yards and five TDs. As a senior last season, he caught 25 passes for 252 yards and three TDs.
Of the Bengals' 10 draft picks, just two remain unsigned — LB Germaine Pratt (third round; North Carolina State) and QB Ryan Finley (fourth round; North Carolina State).
View photos of the Bengals signing offensive tackle Jonah Williams and tight end Drew Sample. Williams was the team's 2019 first round selection, while Sample was picked in the second round.