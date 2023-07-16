Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Clinch Home Playoff Game After Beating Baltimore

See the best photos of Week 18 after the Bengals beat the Ravens 27-16 in Paycor Stadium
Though having already clinched the AFC North Division title by virtue of its winning percentage (after a cancellation of a Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills), Cincinnati played its starters in hopes of possibly improving its playoff seeding and to avoid a potential coin flip that would determine the site of its Wild Card Playoff showdown with the Ravens the following week.

Facing a Baltimore side that rested numerous key players, the Bengals jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter and at that point had forced two of their four defensive turnovers on the afternoon. In the final minute of the opening half, DE Trey Hendrickson sacked QB Anthony Brown near the Baltimore goal line, causing a fumble that was recovered by DE Joseph Ossai in the end zone for a TD and a 24-7 Bengals halftime advantage.
Cincinnati's offense stalled in the second half, punting on five of its eight possessions while also losing a fumble at its own nine-yard line. Baltimore closed the deficit to 11 with a fourth-quarter FG, and had what appeared to be a 47-yard completion late in the game before WR Sammy Watkins committed a fumble that was recovered by S Vonn Bell, essentially sealing the result.
Cincinnati closed the regular season at 12-4.