Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Clinch Home Playoff Game After Beating Baltimore

Jul 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM

Photos: Bengals Beat The Ravens, 27-16

See the best photos of Week 18 after the Bengals beat the Ravens 27-16 in Paycor Stadium

The Bengals halfbacks huddle before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
1 / 48

The Bengals halfbacks huddle before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals wide receivers corps huddle before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
2 / 48

The Bengals wide receivers corps huddle before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt walks out before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
3 / 48

CB Cam Taylor-Britt walks out before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals defense runs out before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
4 / 48

Bengals defense runs out before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DT DJ Reader high fives OT Hakeem Adeniji before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
5 / 48

DT DJ Reader high fives OT Hakeem Adeniji before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Head Coach Zac Taylor before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
6 / 48

Head Coach Zac Taylor before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd stretches before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
7 / 48

WR Tyler Boyd stretches before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins warms up before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
8 / 48

WR Tee Higgins warms up before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt (left) high-fives S Jessie Bates III dance with each other before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
9 / 48

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (left) high-fives S Jessie Bates III dance with each other before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
WR Stanley Morgan poses for the camera before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
10 / 48

WR Stanley Morgan poses for the camera before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
C Ted Karras walks onto the field before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
11 / 48

C Ted Karras walks onto the field before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow warms up before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
12 / 48

QB Joe Burrow warms up before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard strikes his signature flex during player introductions of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
13 / 48

DE Sam Hubbard strikes his signature flex during player introductions of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
010823 Dey-50
14 / 48
Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard (left) and S Michael Thomas walk out for the coin toss before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
15 / 48

DE Sam Hubbard (left) and S Michael Thomas walk out for the coin toss before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow watches the flyover before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
16 / 48

QB Joe Burrow watches the flyover before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson (left) and LB Clay Johnston sit on the bench before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
17 / 48

LB Logan Wilson (left) and LB Clay Johnston sit on the bench before kickoff of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals offense huddles during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
18 / 48

The Bengals offense huddles during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson prepares to make a field goal during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
19 / 48

K Evan McPherson prepares to make a field goal during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon runs the ball during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
20 / 48

HB Joe Mixon runs the ball during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow scrambles during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
21 / 48

QB Joe Burrow scrambles during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III intercepts the ball during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
22 / 48

S Jessie Bates III intercepts the ball during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst gets a first down during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
23 / 48

TE Hayden Hurst gets a first down during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
24 / 48

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
CB Mike Hilton intercepts the ball during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
25 / 48

CB Mike Hilton intercepts the ball during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals defense celebrates Mike Hilton's interception during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
26 / 48

The Bengals defense celebrates Mike Hilton's interception during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd leaps into the endzone during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
27 / 48

WR Tyler Boyd leaps into the endzone during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins (left), HB Joe Mixon (center) and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate Mixon's touchdown during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
28 / 48

WR Tee Higgins (left), HB Joe Mixon (center) and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate Mixon's touchdown during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase hits the griddy after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
29 / 48

WR Ja'Marr Chase hits the griddy after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals defense huddles during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
30 / 48

The Bengals defense huddles during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
CB Tre Flowers celebrates during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
31 / 48

CB Tre Flowers celebrates during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Head Coach Zac Taylor (left) stands with DE Trey Hendrickson during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
32 / 48

Head Coach Zac Taylor (left) stands with DE Trey Hendrickson during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DT BJ Hill blocks the pass during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
33 / 48

DT BJ Hill blocks the pass during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
34 / 48

DE Sam Hubbard during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals defense celebrates during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
35 / 48

Bengals defense celebrates during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DE Joseph Ossai secures his first career touchdown during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
36 / 48

DE Joseph Ossai secures his first career touchdown during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
CB Eli Apple celebrates during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
37 / 48

CB Eli Apple celebrates during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals defense celebrates DE Joseph Ossai's touchdown during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
38 / 48

Bengals defense celebrates DE Joseph Ossai's touchdown during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
39 / 48

QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the second quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
CB Eli Apple celebrates during the third quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
40 / 48

CB Eli Apple celebrates during the third quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DT Zach Carter and other Bengals defense takes down the Baltimore ballcarrier during the third quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
41 / 48

DT Zach Carter and other Bengals defense takes down the Baltimore ballcarrier during the third quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt (right) during the third quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
42 / 48

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (right) during the third quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
S Vonn Bell breaks the pass during the fourth quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
43 / 48

S Vonn Bell breaks the pass during the fourth quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson celebrates during the third quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
44 / 48

DE Trey Hendrickson celebrates during the third quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
HB Trayveon Williams runs the all during the third quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
45 / 48

HB Trayveon Williams runs the all during the third quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DT BJ Hill (left) and CB Mike Hilton celebrate during the fourth quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
46 / 48

DT BJ Hill (left) and CB Mike Hilton celebrate during the fourth quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DE Joseph Ossai reaches for the Ravens ballcarrier during the fourth quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
47 / 48

DE Joseph Ossai reaches for the Ravens ballcarrier during the fourth quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson leads the team in the Who Dey chant after the Bengals beat the Ravens 27-16 in Week 18 of the 2022 season.
48 / 48

DE Trey Hendrickson leads the team in the Who Dey chant after the Bengals beat the Ravens 27-16 in Week 18 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Though having already clinched the AFC North Division title by virtue of its winning percentage (after a cancellation of a Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills), Cincinnati played its starters in hopes of possibly improving its playoff seeding and to avoid a potential coin flip that would determine the site of its Wild Card Playoff showdown with the Ravens the following week.

Photos: Bengals Celebrate Back to Back AFC North Champs

Step into the Bengals locker room as the team celebrates being back-to-back AFC North Champs.

Bengals secondary celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
1 / 15

Bengals secondary celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow passes out cigars as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
2 / 15

QB Joe Burrow passes out cigars as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow (left) lights a cigar with DE Cam Sample as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
3 / 15

QB Joe Burrow (left) lights a cigar with DE Cam Sample as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals special teams pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
4 / 15

Bengals special teams pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals tight ends pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
5 / 15

Bengals tight ends pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals special teams pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
6 / 15

Bengals special teams pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals defense pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
7 / 15

Bengals defense pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals HB and WR pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
8 / 15

Bengals HB and WR pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals halfbacks pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
9 / 15

Bengals halfbacks pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow looks out to the locker room as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
10 / 15

QB Joe Burrow looks out to the locker room as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals quarterbacks pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
11 / 15

Bengals quarterbacks pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
OLB Owen Carney (left) and DE Jeff Gunter pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
12 / 15

OLB Owen Carney (left) and DE Jeff Gunter pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon speaks to the media as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
13 / 15

HB Joe Mixon speaks to the media as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard enjoys a cigar as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
14 / 15

DE Sam Hubbard enjoys a cigar as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
(Left to right) LB Clay Johnston, TE Mitchell Wilcox and WR Trent Taylor pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.
15 / 15

(Left to right) LB Clay Johnston, TE Mitchell Wilcox and WR Trent Taylor pose for a photo as the team celebrates winning the AFC North in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Facing a Baltimore side that rested numerous key players, the Bengals jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter and at that point had forced two of their four defensive turnovers on the afternoon. In the final minute of the opening half, DE Trey Hendrickson sacked QB Anthony Brown near the Baltimore goal line, causing a fumble that was recovered by DE Joseph Ossai in the end zone for a TD and a 24-7 Bengals halftime advantage.

Cincinnati's offense stalled in the second half, punting on five of its eight possessions while also losing a fumble at its own nine-yard line. Baltimore closed the deficit to 11 with a fourth-quarter FG, and had what appeared to be a 47-yard completion late in the game before WR Sammy Watkins committed a fumble that was recovered by S Vonn Bell, essentially sealing the result.

Cincinnati closed the regular season at 12-4.

Related Content

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Patriots on Christmas Eve

The Patriots stormed back from a 22-0 halftime deficit and were driving to take the lead with one minute remaining, but S Vonn Bell forced a fumble that was recovered by DT B.J. Hill to help Cincinnati win its seventh straight.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Buccaneers

The Bengals scored 34 unanswered points, including 31 in the second half, to storm back from a 17-0 deficit and earn their sixth straight win

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Win Battle of Ohio

Cincinnati held Cleveland, which entered as the fourth-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, to 71 yards on 25 carries (2.8 average), while QB Joe Burrow threw two TD passes to lead the Bengals to their fifth straight win.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Chiefs at Paycor Stadium

QB Joe Burrow completed 80.6 percent of his passes (25 of 31) and the Bengals overcame a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to earn their fourth straight win.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat the Titans, 20-16

WR Tee Higgins put on a show in his home state.

news

Throwback Game Recap: White Bengals Defeat The Steelers at Acrisure Stadium

Who could forget WR Trenton Irwin's first career touchdown?

news

Throwback Game Recap: Joe Mixon's Five Touchdowns

Relive last year's Panthers-Bengals showdown, which includes a 42-21 win and five touchdowns from HB Joe Mixon.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Defeat Falcons at Home, 35-17

Relive the Bengals win against the Falcons, 35-17, in week 7 of the 2022 season.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Chase's Hometown Win in Louisiana

Relive the Bengals Week 6 victory over the New Orleans Saints, 30-26.

news

Throwback Game Recap: Bengals Beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Take a look back at the best highlights, photos and videos from the Bengals 27-15 victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

news

Throwback Game Recap: Bengals First Victory of the 2022 Season

Take a look back at the best highlights, photos and videos from the Bengals 27-12 victory against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Advertising