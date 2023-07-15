Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Patriots on Christmas Eve

Check out the best game action photos at Gillette Stadium as the Bengals beat the Patriots, 22-18.
The Patriots stormed back from a 22-0 halftime deficit and were driving to take the lead with one minute remaining, but S Vonn Bell forced a fumble that was recovered by DT B.J. Hill to help Cincinnati win its seventh straight.
The Bengals recorded 303 offensive net yards in the first half to build their lead, with QB Joe Burrow throwing for 284 yards and three TDs. Burrow finished the day with a career-high 40 completions for 375 yards, and connected with eight different pass catchers.
WR Tee Higgins contributed five catches for 128 yards and capped off the game's opening drive with a TD, while WR Trenton Irwin added a pair of TD receptions. Patriots QB Mac Jones threw two TD passes in the fourth, including a 48-yarder that was batted into the hands of WR Jakobi Meyers to make it a one-score game. New England had one last chance following the fumble, but could not advance past its own 39-yard line as the Bengals' defense stood tall.
Cincinnati improved to 11-4 with the victory, marking its first 11-win season since 2015.