Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Patriots on Christmas Eve

Jul 15, 2023 at 03:00 PM

Photos: Bengals Beat the Patriots, 22-18

Check out the best game action photos at Gillette Stadium as the Bengals beat the Patriots, 22-18.

QB Joe Burrow looks onto the field before kickoff of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
S Michael Thomas high-fives a teammate before kickoff of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt looks onto the field before kickoff of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
TE Mitchell Wilcox looks onto the field before kickoff of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
DT DJ Reader high fives teammates before kickoff of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
(Left to right) LS Cal Adomitis, LB Joe Bachie, LB Markus Bailey and LB Logan Wilson on the sidelines before kickoff of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
C Ted Karras stands on the sidelines before kickoff of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during kickoff of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
OL Cordell Volson (left) and QB Joe Burrow celebrate in the first quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III watches the ball in the first quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
The Bengals offense huddles in the first quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon runs the ball in the first quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perine runs the ball in the first quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball in the first quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates tackels Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers in the second quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
S Michael Thomas (right) and HB Trayveon Williams celebrate in the second quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
Bengals defense takes down the Patriots ballcarrier in the second quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
QB joe Burrow runs the ball in the second quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins runs the ball in the second quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
S Cam Sample sacks Patriots QB Mac Jones in the second quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
DE Cam Sample celebrates his sack in the second quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball in the second quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
WR Trenton Irwin scores a touchdown in the second quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
WR Trenton Irwin celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
WR Trenton Irwin and the Bengals offense celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
S Vonn Bell sacks Patriots QB Mac Jones in the third quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt blocks a pass in the third quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
DT Josh Tupou sacks the Patriots ballcarrier in the third quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins catches the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Shea Stevenson
CB Eli Apple works for the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
S Vonn Bell sacks Patriots QB Mac Jones in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson sacks the Patriots ballcarrier in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase hurdles over Patriots defense in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
S Vonn Bell celebrates in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks to the team after they beat the Patriots in Week 16 on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
DT BJ Hill celebrates getting a game ball after the Bengals beat the Patriots in Week 16 on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow holds up his game ball after the Bengals beat the Patriots in Week 16 on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
C Ted Karras leads a huddle after the Bengals beat the Patriots in Week 16 on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ryan Meyer
The Patriots stormed back from a 22-0 halftime deficit and were driving to take the lead with one minute remaining, but S Vonn Bell forced a fumble that was recovered by DT B.J. Hill to help Cincinnati win its seventh straight.

The Bengals recorded 303 offensive net yards in the first half to build their lead, with QB Joe Burrow throwing for 284 yards and three TDs. Burrow finished the day with a career-high 40 completions for 375 yards, and connected with eight different pass catchers.

WR Tee Higgins contributed five catches for 128 yards and capped off the game's opening drive with a TD, while WR Trenton Irwin added a pair of TD receptions. Patriots QB Mac Jones threw two TD passes in the fourth, including a 48-yarder that was batted into the hands of WR Jakobi Meyers to make it a one-score game. New England had one last chance following the fumble, but could not advance past its own 39-yard line as the Bengals' defense stood tall.

Cincinnati improved to 11-4 with the victory, marking its first 11-win season since 2015.

Click here for the Bengals-Patriots game center for more highlights from the week 16 victory.

