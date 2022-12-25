Bengals Flip The Patriot Way To Beat New England And Own November And December

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. _ If there's a current Scrooge among Bengaldom's list of villains, the greatest coach of his day has to be up there.

After all, the Bengals came into Saturday on Christmas Eve without a win in Gillette Stadium during Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's 23 seasons he has won six Super Bowls. In 20 games against him here or in Cleveland or in Cincinnati, he has won all but four of them

But he had never faced a Bengals team quarterbacked by Joe Burrow and his nasty-in-the-clutch defense that came within 39 seconds of a Lombardi Trophy of their own last season. Belichick had never played a Bengals team streaking into January with seven straight victories and playing with the single-mindedness of getting back that last minute in Los Angeles. The 11-4 Bengals are playing like, well, how Belichick's Brady Patriots used to make December and January their own.

If there was ever a game between the early-century class of the league scratching and scheming to stay current and the class of the roaring '20s, this was it. As clear as the half-time boos that rained down on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones from the surly Gillette crowd. The Patriots are on the brink of being out of the playoffs because of two unthinkable turnovers in the last minute the last two weeks. The Bengals have won the last two games because they forced turnovers that would have been unthinkable if they didn't get them.

"There's two-and-a half decades of precedent where they win that game," said Ted Karras, the old Patriot center turned Bengal. "Dangerous and very scary … We could see them again. They're a very dangerous team that is well coached, well prepared and plays really hard. That was a gritty win and we made it way harder on ourselves than we needed to."

But that's what these Bengals do. If it's a rout (Carolina), a grinder (Tennessee), a rally (Tampa Bay), a classic (Kansas City) or like on Saturday, surviving a blown lead, they have had all the answers in the first unbeaten November and December in Bengals history. They haven't been living off fish food, either. Those teams still have a shot to make the playoffs.

"We are playing championship football and adversity happens during the games," said strong safety Vonn Bell, Saturday's Answer Man. "Great teams always find a way to win, especially in unkind conditions, like it's cold, it's an away game, momentum shifts, and adversity, like I said. We just find a way to win and play team football."

The Patriots may be scuffling at 7-8 with postseason chances dwindling with the days. But they still have championship DNA. They even challenge the coin toss. Karras, the natural game captain for the day, was going to call heads in honor of Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater, a Karras favorite and the guy that always takes heads.