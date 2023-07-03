Throwback Game Recap: Joe Mixon's Five Touchdowns

Jul 03, 2023 at 12:00 PM

Photos: Best of Bengals-Panthers Game Action

Check out the best game photos of Bengals-Panthers at Paycor Stadium for Week 9 of the 2022 season.

TE Hayden Hurst shakes hands with members of the United States military before kickoff of the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
S Michael Thomas speaks with members of the United States military before kickoff of the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
TE Mitchell Wilcox
WR Stanley Morgan
DE Sam Hubbard speaks with members of the United States military before kickoff of the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
HB Samaje Perine
S Jessie Bates III
DT Jay Tufele
DE Sam Hubbard
WR Trenton Irwin
WR Tee Higgins
HB Joe Mixon
S Jessie Bates III
WR Tee Hggins
WR Stanley Morgan, WR Mike Thomas
S Vonn Bell readies himself for the Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers Week 9 game on Sunday, November 6 2022.
S Dax Hill
TE Hayden Hurst
QB Joe Burrow
DT BJ Hill, LB Germaine Pratt and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
Week 9 Captains head to the coin toss
DT BJ Hill, LB Germaine Pratt, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
QB Joe Burrow
WR Tee Hggins
Bengals Offense Huddles
HB Joe Mixon
HB Joe Mixon
HB Joe Mixon
QB Joe Burrow takes a photo of HB Joe Mixon after Mixon breaks 5,000 yards with a touchdown during the Bengals-Panthers Week 9 game on Sunday, November 6 2022.
QB Joe Burrow stands on the field with his back to the camera showing his number 9 jersey.
C Ted Karras celebrates a great play during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
WR Trent Taylor secures the catch during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
Game Dey-61
QB Joe Burrow points to his head and calls a play during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
S Jessie Bates IIi and CB Jalen Davis yell during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
DE Trey Hendrickson, DT BJ Hill and other Bengals players celebrate after a play during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
Game Dey-57
K Evan McPherson looks through the uprights before making the kick during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
HB Joje Mixon runs the ball away from Panthers during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
HB Joje Mixon runs the ball away from Panthers during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.

QB Joe Burrow high-fives WR Trent Taylor after completing a pass to Taylor during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
TE Devin Asiasi reaches for the ball during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
TE Devin Asiasi reaches for the ball during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.

Bengals defense celebrates LB Germaine Pratt intercepting the ball by falling down in the endzone during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bengals defense help each other up after falling down to celebrate LB Germaine Pratt intercepting the ball during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
HB Joe Mixon and WR Stanley Morgan sit up in the stands to celebrate Mixon's touchdown during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
CB Eli Apple and a referee call a play "no good" during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
HB Joe Mixon runs into the endzone for a touchdown as he is chased by Panthers defense during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bengals Defense does a synchronized dance in the endzone to celebrate S Jessie Bates III's interception during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
HB Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium,
WR Trenton Irwin and HB Joe Mixon celebrate Mixon's touchdown during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Ohio.
C Ted Karras celebrates HB Joe Mixon's touchdown by spiking the ball in the endzone during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Ohio.
TE Devin Asiasi celebrates with Joe Mixon after Mixon's touchdown during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Ohio.
WR Tyler Boyd and HB Joe Mixon celebrate Mixon's touchdown during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Ohio.
QB Joe Burrow
LB Logan Wilson waits for the snap during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
HB Joe Mixon receives a game ball after his performance in the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
HB Joe Mixon leads a huddle in the locker room after the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
HB Joe Mixon scored a franchise single-game record five TDs (four rushing, one receiving) and totaled 211 yards from scrimmage to lead Cincinnati to its third straight home win.

The Bengals' offense found the end zone on five of their seven first-half possessions while the defense forced two turnovers en route to a 35-0 halftime lead — the team's largest lead at the break since 1983. Four of Mixon's TDs were scored in the first half. He totaled 153 rushing yards on 22 attempts (7.0-yard average), as well as another 58 yards on four receptions.  Bengals QB Joe Burrow completed 22 of 28 passes for 206 yards and a TD.

Panthers QB PJ Walker completed just three of 10 passes for nine yards in the first half and was picked off twice in the second quarter, first by LB Germaine Pratt and later by S Jessie Bates III. QB Baker Mayfield played in the second half for Carolina and led three TD drives, though many of the Bengals' starters had been pulled by the end of the third quarter. Cincinnati improved to 5-4, while Carolina fell to 2-7.

Click here to view the Panthers-Bengals game center for more photos, highlights and news.

