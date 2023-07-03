Throwback Game Recap: Joe Mixon's Five Touchdowns

Check out the best game photos of Bengals-Panthers at Paycor Stadium for Week 9 of the 2022 season.
HB Joe Mixon scored a franchise single-game record five TDs (four rushing, one receiving) and totaled 211 yards from scrimmage to lead Cincinnati to its third straight home win.
The Bengals' offense found the end zone on five of their seven first-half possessions while the defense forced two turnovers en route to a 35-0 halftime lead — the team's largest lead at the break since 1983. Four of Mixon's TDs were scored in the first half. He totaled 153 rushing yards on 22 attempts (7.0-yard average), as well as another 58 yards on four receptions. Bengals QB Joe Burrow completed 22 of 28 passes for 206 yards and a TD.
Panthers QB PJ Walker completed just three of 10 passes for nine yards in the first half and was picked off twice in the second quarter, first by LB Germaine Pratt and later by S Jessie Bates III. QB Baker Mayfield played in the second half for Carolina and led three TD drives, though many of the Bengals' starters had been pulled by the end of the third quarter. Cincinnati improved to 5-4, while Carolina fell to 2-7.