Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Win Battle of Ohio

Jul 11, 2023 at 04:00 PM

Photos: Bengals Beat the Browns, 23-10

See the best photos from gamedey after the Bengals beat the Browns, 23-10.

QB Joe Burrow looks out to the field during warm-ups before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
OT La'el Collins looks onto the field during warm ups before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt runs to the field during warm ups before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
S Michael Thomas before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals secondary huddles before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
C Ted Karras calls out to the fans during warmups before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
CB Mike Hilton heads to the field before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon (left) and WR Ja'Marr Chase head to the field before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow heads to the field before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
(Left to right) WR Trent Taylor, WR Tyler Boyd and WR Trenton Irwin head to the field before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III runs out to the field before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DT DJ Reader does his signature gravedigger celebration as he runs out to the field before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard does his signature flex celebration as he runs out to the field before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
S Michael Thomas (left) and C Ted Karras walk to centerfield for the coin toss before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
(left to right) WR Tyler Boyd, WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase stand on the sidelines before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals players watch the flyover after the National Anthem before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Trent Taylor looks onto the field during the flyover after the National Anthem before the Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson (left) looks at DT DJ Reader (right) as they walk off of the field during the first quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard tackles Browns RB Kareem Hunt during the first quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball during the first quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson (left) and DE Sam Hubbard celebrate during the first quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson (left) and DT Josh Tupou tackle Browns RB Nick Chubb during the first quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the first quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hedrickson tackles Browns QB Deshaun Watson during the first quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson points the direction of the ball during the first quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals offense celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson tackles a Browns player during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
CB Cam-Taylor Britt goes to tackle Browns WR David Bell during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kelly Donoho
QB Joe Burrow leads a huddle during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Trent Taylor runs the ball during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Trenton Irwin runs the ball during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase prepares to catch the ball during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perine runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow celebrates HB Samaje Perine's touchdown during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DT DJ Reader celebrates during the third quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the third quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson (right) celebrates with LB Logan Wilson during the third quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Trenton Irwin smiles as he runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
TE Devin Asiasi (left) and WR Trenton Irwin celebrate Irwin's touchdown during the third quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson celebrates a made field goal during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals defense celebrates S Jessie Bates III interception during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III runs on the field during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt blocks a pass to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in the endzone during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt celebrates with S Vonn Bell during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt (left) celebrates with CB Eli Apple during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
CB Mike Hilton tackles Browns RB Kareem Hunt during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perine runs the ball during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
CB Eli Apple tackles the ball carrier during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard tackles Browns QB Deshaun Watson during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon celebrates during the fourth quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow (left) greets Browns DE Myles Garrett after the Bengals beats the Browns 23-10 in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon (left) and S Jessie Bates III take a selfie video after the Bengals beats the Browns 23-10 in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase waves to fans after the Bengals beats the Browns 23-10 in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
Head Coach Zac Taylor talks to the team after the Bengals beats the Browns 23-10 in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt with his game ball after the Bengals beats the Browns 23-10 in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
Joe Mixon (right) congratulates CB Cam Taylor-Britt for his game ball after the Bengals beats the Browns 23-10 in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals break after the Bengals beats the Browns 23-10 in Week 14 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati held Cleveland, which entered as the fourth-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, to 71 yards on 25 carries (2.8 average), while QB Joe Burrow threw two TD passes to lead the Bengals to their fifth straight win.

Both offenses failed to score points on their first three drives before a series of Browns penalties set up the Bengals at the Cleveland 30-yard line in the second quarter. Burrow cashed in with a pinpoint 15-yard TD throw to WR Ja'Marr Chase, who finished the game with 10 catches for 119 yards.

HB Samaje Perine capped off a 75-yard scoring drive near the end of the first half to put the Bengals ahead by 10, and they increased their lead in the third quarter when Burrow hit WR Trenton Irwin for a 45-yard TD on a flea flicker.

A TD by Browns TE David Njoku cut it to 20-10, but the Cincinnati defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, as S Jessie Bates intercepted a Deshaun Watson pass and each of Cleveland's final two possessions resulted in a turnover on downs.

DT DJ Reader had five tackles and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage, while LB Logan Wilson recorded 17 stops to help limit Browns RB Nick Chubb to just 34 rushing yards. Cincinnati improved to 9-4, while Cleveland fell to 5-8.

Click to view the Browns-Bengals game center for more highlights, photos and news.

