Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Win Battle of Ohio

See the best photos from gamedey after the Bengals beat the Browns, 23-10.
Cincinnati held Cleveland, which entered as the fourth-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, to 71 yards on 25 carries (2.8 average), while QB Joe Burrow threw two TD passes to lead the Bengals to their fifth straight win.
Both offenses failed to score points on their first three drives before a series of Browns penalties set up the Bengals at the Cleveland 30-yard line in the second quarter. Burrow cashed in with a pinpoint 15-yard TD throw to WR Ja'Marr Chase, who finished the game with 10 catches for 119 yards.
HB Samaje Perine capped off a 75-yard scoring drive near the end of the first half to put the Bengals ahead by 10, and they increased their lead in the third quarter when Burrow hit WR Trenton Irwin for a 45-yard TD on a flea flicker.
A TD by Browns TE David Njoku cut it to 20-10, but the Cincinnati defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, as S Jessie Bates intercepted a Deshaun Watson pass and each of Cleveland's final two possessions resulted in a turnover on downs.
DT DJ Reader had five tackles and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage, while LB Logan Wilson recorded 17 stops to help limit Browns RB Nick Chubb to just 34 rushing yards. Cincinnati improved to 9-4, while Cleveland fell to 5-8.