Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Defeat Falcons at Home, 35-17

Jun 29, 2023 at 04:00 PM

Photos: Bengals Gamedey Action Against Atlanta

Catch all of the best game action photos at Paycor Stadium as the Bengals beat the Falcons, 35-17.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
OL Jonah Williams

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
C Ted Karras, C Trey Hill

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst stretches pregame on October 23rd, 2022, before the Bengals week 7 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
DT Jay Tufele

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
Bengals linemen huddle before kickoff

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd catches a pass during the Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 7 game on Sunday, October 23 2022.

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
Bengals offense huddles pre snap

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
Bengals offense celebrates a Ja'Marr Chase touchdown with the Griddy celebration during the Bengals-Falcons Week 7 game on Sunday, October 23 2022.

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase races towards the endzone during the Bengals-Falcons Week 7 Game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 23 2022.

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
DT Jay Tufele

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a TD during the Bengals-Falcons Week 7 Game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 23 2022.

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
S Dax Hill

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard fights off a blocker during the Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 7 game on Sunday, October 23. 2022.

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard celebrates after a sack during the Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 7 game on Sunday, October 23 2022.

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
DE Joseph Ossai

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
Bengals Group Players

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase hits the griddy after receiving a game ball after the Bengals-Falcons Week 7 Game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 23 2022.

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst

Ryan Meyer
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow receives a game ball in the locker room after the Bengals-Falcons Week 7 Game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 23 2022.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals opened the game with four straight TD drives and recorded 537 net yards of offense in a dominant home win. QB Joe Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards and four total TDs (three passing, one rushing). He started the day with a 60-yard TD pass to WR Tyler Boyd on the game's fourth play from scrimmage.

Boyd caught eight passes for 155 receiving yards (118 in the first half), while WR Ja'Marr Chase added eight receptions for 130 yards and two TDs. Chase's TDs both came in the second quarter, and both on receptions of over 30 yards.

The Falcons scored 17 points in the final five minutes of the first half to cut their deficit to 11 points, 28-17, but the Bengals' defense forced Atlanta to punt on each of its four second-half possessions, and Burrow led a game ending drive that took the last 8:44 off the clock to secure the win

The Bengals' defense extended to seven the number of consecutive games in which Cincinnati had not allowed a second-half touchdown, just the third such streak since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. The Bengals improved to 4-3, while Atlanta fell to 3-4.

Click here to view the Falcons-Bengals game center for more highlights, news and photos.

