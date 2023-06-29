Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Defeat Falcons at Home, 35-17

Catch all of the best game action photos at Paycor Stadium as the Bengals beat the Falcons, 35-17.
The Bengals opened the game with four straight TD drives and recorded 537 net yards of offense in a dominant home win. QB Joe Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards and four total TDs (three passing, one rushing). He started the day with a 60-yard TD pass to WR Tyler Boyd on the game's fourth play from scrimmage.
Boyd caught eight passes for 155 receiving yards (118 in the first half), while WR Ja'Marr Chase added eight receptions for 130 yards and two TDs. Chase's TDs both came in the second quarter, and both on receptions of over 30 yards.
The Falcons scored 17 points in the final five minutes of the first half to cut their deficit to 11 points, 28-17, but the Bengals' defense forced Atlanta to punt on each of its four second-half possessions, and Burrow led a game ending drive that took the last 8:44 off the clock to secure the win
The Bengals' defense extended to seven the number of consecutive games in which Cincinnati had not allowed a second-half touchdown, just the third such streak since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. The Bengals improved to 4-3, while Atlanta fell to 3-4.