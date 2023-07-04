Throwback Game Recap: White Bengals Defeat The Steelers at Acrisure Stadium

Jul 04, 2023 at 12:00 PM

Photos: Bengals Beat the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium

Take a look at all the game action as the Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

C Ted Karras walks out to the field during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
1 / 53

C Ted Karras walks out to the field during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow (center) walks out with QB Jake Browning (left) and QB Brandon Allen for warm-ups before the Bengals take on the Steelers for Week 11 in the 2022 season.
2 / 53

QB Joe Burrow (center) walks out with QB Jake Browning (left) and QB Brandon Allen for warm-ups before the Bengals take on the Steelers for Week 11 in the 2022 season.

TE Hayden Hurst warms up before the Bengals took on the Steelers in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
3 / 53

TE Hayden Hurst warms up before the Bengals took on the Steelers in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals line get ready to take the field during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
4 / 53

Bengals line get ready to take the field during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

WR Tyler Boyd and HB Joe Mixon hype each other up during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
5 / 53

WR Tyler Boyd and HB Joe Mixon hype each other up during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

CB Mike Hilton leads a huddle during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
6 / 53

CB Mike Hilton leads a huddle during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson stares down the field during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
7 / 53

LB Logan Wilson stares down the field during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mitchell Wilcox runs the field during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
8 / 53

TE Mitchell Wilcox runs the field during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
Game Captains WR Tyler Boyd (left) and CB Mike Hilton talk with the referees before the coin toss of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
9 / 53

Game Captains WR Tyler Boyd (left) and CB Mike Hilton talk with the referees before the coin toss of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
CB Mike Hilton and WR Tyler Boyd watch the coin flip with the Steelers captains before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
10 / 53

CB Mike Hilton and WR Tyler Boyd watch the coin flip with the Steelers captains before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
DT Jay Tufele stares down the field during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
11 / 53

DT Jay Tufele stares down the field during warm-ups before the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson prepares to kick the team's first three points during the first quarter of Bengals-Steelers in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
12 / 53

K Evan McPherson prepares to kick the team's first three points during the first quarter of Bengals-Steelers in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst runs the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
13 / 53

TE Hayden Hurst runs the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
S Michael Thomas and CB Tre Flowers celebrate during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
14 / 53

S Michael Thomas and CB Tre Flowers celebrate during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon runs the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
15 / 53

HB Joe Mixon runs the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd directs the offense during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
16 / 53

WR Tyler Boyd directs the offense during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard celebrates a play during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
17 / 53

DE Sam Hubbard celebrates a play during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
CB Mike Hilton (left) CB Cam Taylor-Britt (center) celebrates with DE Trey Hendrickson after a successful play during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
18 / 53

CB Mike Hilton (left) CB Cam Taylor-Britt (center) celebrates with DE Trey Hendrickson after a successful play during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon catches the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
19 / 53

HB Joe Mixon catches the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perine runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
20 / 53

HB Samaje Perine runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon celebrates a run during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
21 / 53

HB Joe Mixon celebrates a run during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perine celebrates with OL Cordell Volson after Perine scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
22 / 53

HB Samaje Perine celebrates with OL Cordell Volson after Perine scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

QB Joe Burrow gets ready to throw the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
23 / 53

QB Joe Burrow gets ready to throw the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins catches the pass in the air during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
24 / 53

WR Tee Higgins catches the pass in the air during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow directs the offense during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
25 / 53

QB Joe Burrow directs the offense during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
CB Eli Apple and DE Sam Hubbard tackle Steelers QB Kenny Pickett during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
26 / 53

CB Eli Apple and DE Sam Hubbard tackle Steelers QB Kenny Pickett during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perine runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
27 / 53

HB Samaje Perine runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Stanley Morgan celebrates during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
28 / 53

WR Stanley Morgan celebrates during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Trenton Irwin catches his first career touchdown during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
29 / 53

WR Trenton Irwin catches his first career touchdown during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Trenton Irwin (left) celebrates his first career touchdown with QB Joe Burrow (right) during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
30 / 53

WR Trenton Irwin (left) celebrates his first career touchdown with QB Joe Burrow (right) during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
P Drue Chrisman walks off the field during his first career game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
31 / 53

P Drue Chrisman walks off the field during his first career game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins catches the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
32 / 53

WR Tee Higgins catches the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins celebrates a catch during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
33 / 53

WR Tee Higgins celebrates a catch during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Trayveon Williams celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
34 / 53

HB Trayveon Williams celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
35 / 53

K Evan McPherson kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
36 / 53

LB Logan Wilson celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
37 / 53

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
LS Cal Adomitis celebrates a made field goal during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
38 / 53

LS Cal Adomitis celebrates a made field goal during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow signals to the offense during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 if the 2022 season.
39 / 53

QB Joe Burrow signals to the offense during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 if the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Stanley Morgan on the Bengals bench in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
40 / 53

WR Stanley Morgan on the Bengals bench in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow on the Bengals sideline in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
41 / 53

QB Joe Burrow on the Bengals sideline in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals QB Joe Burrow talks with Steelers QB Kenny Pickett after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
42 / 53

Bengals QB Joe Burrow talks with Steelers QB Kenny Pickett after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
S Michael Thomas prays with a group of players and coaches postgame of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
43 / 53

S Michael Thomas prays with a group of players and coaches postgame of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
DT Jay Tufele prays with a group of players and coaches post game of Week 11.
44 / 53

DT Jay Tufele prays with a group of players and coaches post game of Week 11.

Ryan Meyer
S Michael Thomas poses for the camera after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
45 / 53

S Michael Thomas poses for the camera after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow heads to the locker room after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
46 / 53

QB Joe Burrow heads to the locker room after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perine heads to the locker room after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
47 / 53

HB Samaje Perine heads to the locker room after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
Head Coach Zac Taylor prepares to pass out game balls in the locker room after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
48 / 53

Head Coach Zac Taylor prepares to pass out game balls in the locker room after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Trenton Irwin receives a game ball after his performance against the Steelers in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
49 / 53

WR Trenton Irwin receives a game ball after his performance against the Steelers in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow and WR Trenton Irwin talk after getting their game balls after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
50 / 53

QB Joe Burrow and WR Trenton Irwin talk after getting their game balls after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson reacts to getting his game ball after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
51 / 53

DE Trey Hendrickson reacts to getting his game ball after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Stanley Morgan laughs with a teammate in the locker room after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
52 / 53

WR Stanley Morgan laughs with a teammate in the locker room after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Trenton Irwin leads the team in the Who Dey chant after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
53 / 53

WR Trenton Irwin leads the team in the Who Dey chant after the Bengals beat the Steelers, 37-30, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

QB Joe Burrow passed for four TDs, with three going to HB Samaje Perine, to lead Cincinnati to its first divisional win of the season.

Related Links

Perine's three scores marked the first time in team history that a Bengals RB recorded three receiving TDs in a game. The teams traded leads through the first half, before WR Trenton Irwin grabbed his first career TD catch midway through the third quarter to give the Bengals a lead they would not relinquish.

After the Bengals' defense forced the Steelers to punt for the fifth time in the second half, Burrow led an eight-play, 93-yard scoring drive capped by Perine's third TD reception to put Cincinnati ahead 34-23 with 4:30 left and essentially secure the win. Cincinnati improved to 6-4, while Pittsburgh fell to 3-7.

Click here to view the Bengals-Steelers game center for more highlights, photos and news.

Related Content

news

Throwback Game Recap: Joe Mixon's Five Touchdowns

Relive last year's Panthers-Bengals showdown, which includes a 42-21 win and five touchdowns from HB Joe Mixon.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Defeat Falcons at Home, 35-17

Relive the Bengals win against the Falcons, 35-17, in week 7 of the 2022 season.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Chase's Hometown Win in Louisiana

Relive the Bengals Week 6 victory over the New Orleans Saints, 30-26.

news

Throwback Game Recap: Bengals Beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Take a look back at the best highlights, photos and videos from the Bengals 27-15 victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

news

Throwback Game Recap: Bengals First Victory of the 2022 Season

Take a look back at the best highlights, photos and videos from the Bengals 27-12 victory against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Advertising