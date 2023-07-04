Throwback Game Recap: White Bengals Defeat The Steelers at Acrisure Stadium

Take a look at all the game action as the Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
QB Joe Burrow passed for four TDs, with three going to HB Samaje Perine, to lead Cincinnati to its first divisional win of the season.
Perine's three scores marked the first time in team history that a Bengals RB recorded three receiving TDs in a game. The teams traded leads through the first half, before WR Trenton Irwin grabbed his first career TD catch midway through the third quarter to give the Bengals a lead they would not relinquish.
After the Bengals' defense forced the Steelers to punt for the fifth time in the second half, Burrow led an eight-play, 93-yard scoring drive capped by Perine's third TD reception to put Cincinnati ahead 34-23 with 4:30 left and essentially secure the win. Cincinnati improved to 6-4, while Pittsburgh fell to 3-7.