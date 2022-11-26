The Backstage Story Of Trenton Irwin's Rise With Bengals

"I've done it before," Irwin said of a simple out on the right sideline that he turned into so much more. "You don't do something like that on the field without ever doing it. It's a feel thing."

After the game, there was the 21st transaction putting him back on the practice squad. Then came the 22nd and signing him to the active roster. It got him thinking back to the last day of the preseason, when there didn't look to be any more room in Cincinnati on the roster or practice squad.

Until half-an-hour later when the Jaguars plucked rookie wide receiver Kendric Pryor and he was back where he'd been much of the previous three seasons. On the Bengals practice squad.

Being a wide receiver on a team that not only has the best three in the league in Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but key special teams guys in Trent Taylor and Stanley Morgan, Jr., well … Like acting, it's a tough way to make a living.

"I'm a receiver. I'm a true receiver. My thing is getting open one-on-one and making plays there. A lot of times you need special teams guys and we've got three dudes that can really do their jobs on an incredible level," Trent Irwin says. "We were starting to question if this is the right place to be because of those people and I love those people. That's part of the decision you have to make. I'm happy to have the opportunity to help the team here because these are my people."

The Joe Burrows and Zac Taylors rave about his work ethic. All the stuff with the tennis balls and stretching in the stadium at all hours. But Craig talks about his ethics. When he visited Trenton during training camp, he found himself bumping into security guards and service folks who would find out who he was while he waited on his son and they would say, 'Your Trent Irwin's dad? What a nice kid. You stay right here.'"

"He's always been such a good boy," Craig says. "He tried to help out the family the best he could, but wanted be a football player."