Throwback Game Recap; Chase's Hometown Win in Louisiana

Jun 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM

Let's take a look back at a sweet hometown victory for WR Ja'Marr Chase; Week 6 at New Orleans. The Bengals beat the Saints 30-26.

Photos: Best of Game Action at the Superdome

Take a look at the best action photos of Week 6 at the Superdome as the Bengals took on the Saints.

S Jessie Bates III
1 / 41

Ryan Meyer
WR Trent Taylor (Left) and WR Tyler Boyd walk to the field before the upcoming Week 6 game in New Orleans during the 2022 NFL Season.
2 / 41

Ryan Meyer
C Ted Karras
3 / 41

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
4 / 41

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
5 / 41

CB Eli Apple
6 / 41

Stanley Morgan, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase
7 / 41

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard
8 / 41

QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate the Bengals week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16 2022.
9 / 41

WR Ja'Marr Chase
10 / 41

Ryan Meyer
Starters 101622
11 / 41
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
12 / 41

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson
13 / 41

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon
14 / 41

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a first down during the Bengals-Saints Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16 2022.
15 / 41

Ryan Meyer
Bengals Defense
16 / 41

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
17 / 41

K Evan McPherson
18 / 41

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd evades defenders during the Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16 2022.
19 / 41

CB Eli Apple
20 / 41

LB Germaine Pratt waits for the snap during the Week 6 Bengals-Saints game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
21 / 41

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard celebrates after a big play during the Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16 2022.
22 / 41

Ryan Meyer
DT Jay Tufele, LB Logan Wilson
23 / 41

Ryan Meyer
CB Chidobe Awuzie
24 / 41

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins catches a ball during the Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16 2022.
25 / 41

WR Ja'Marr Chase eludes a tackler during the Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16 2022.
26 / 41

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase
27 / 41

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins
28 / 41

DE Trey Hendrickson
29 / 41

QB Joe Burrow escapes a tackle
30 / 41

QB Joe Burrow
31 / 41

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase
32 / 41

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins
33 / 41

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon
34 / 41

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
35 / 41

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase
36 / 41

WR Ja'Marr Chase (Left) and QB Joe Burrow (Right) celebrate on October 16th, 2022, after the Bengals 30-26 win vs. the New Orleans Saints.
37 / 41

QB Joe Burrow
38 / 41

Ryan Meyer
LS Cal Adomitis, S Michael Thomas with Saints players
39 / 41

Ryan Meyer
Head Coach Zac Taylor
40 / 41

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase and company break it down after the Bengals-Saints Week 6 Game in New Orleans on Sunday, October 16 2022.
41 / 41

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase made their return to Caesars Superdome, where they helped Louisiana State win the 2019 college football national championship, and connected on two TDs in the second half to lead the Bengals to a road win. Chase, a New Orleans-area native, gave Cincinnati its first lead of the afternoon on a 60-yard catch and run to the end zone with 1:57 remaining in regulation.

Related Links

Chase finished with seven catches for 132 yards (18.9-yard average), while Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and four total TDs (three passing, one rushing).

Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton started for the Saints and helped them build a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter, and New Orleans had 164 rushing yards in the first half against a Bengals defense that came in allowing just 99.6 per game. But the Cincinnati offense flipped the switch late in the second quarter when Burrow scrambled for a 19-yard rushing TD, the first of four straight Bengals drives resulting in points.

The Saints still had a chance for the win near the end of regulation, but Bengals DT B.J. Hill and DE Sam Hubbard teamed up for a late sack on Dalton to force a fourth-and-17 in the final minute. His desperation heave on the ensuing play with 34 seconds left fell incomplete, improving Cincinnati to 3-3 on the season.

QB Joe Burrow also came to the game sporting Ja'Marr Chase's game-worn LSU jersey from their 2019 National Championship victory.

Photos: Joe Shows Support with Ja’Marr’s National Championship Jersey

Check out the player's best style as they arrive to Ceasar's Superdome for Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints.

QB Joe Burrow arrives at Caesars Superdome wearing Ja'Marr Chase's college jersey on October 16th, 2022, before the Bengals week 6 game vs. the New Orleans Saints
1 / 31

DSC03597-lowres
2 / 31
DSC03581-lowres
3 / 31
DSC03572-lowres
4 / 31
DSC03587-lowres
5 / 31
DSC03645-lowres
6 / 31
DSC03659-lowres
7 / 31
DSC03630-lowres
8 / 31
DSC03593-lowres
9 / 31
DSC03649-lowres
10 / 31
DSC03550-lowres
11 / 31
DSC03615-lowres
12 / 31
DSC03654-lowres
13 / 31
DSC03514-lowres
14 / 31
DSC03521-lowres
15 / 31
DSC03506-lowres
16 / 31
DSC03530-lowres
17 / 31
RZ1_3402
18 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3400
19 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3366
20 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3399
21 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3458
22 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3433
23 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3428
24 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3425
25 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3435
26 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3439
27 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3464
28 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3448
29 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3436
30 / 31
Ryan Meyer
RZ1_3444
31 / 31
Ryan Meyer
Click here to view the Bengals-Saints game center for more game highlights, videos and recaps.

