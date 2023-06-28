Throwback Game Recap; Chase's Hometown Win in Louisiana

Let's take a look back at a sweet hometown victory for WR Ja'Marr Chase; Week 6 at New Orleans. The Bengals beat the Saints 30-26.
Take a look at the best action photos of Week 6 at the Superdome as the Bengals took on the Saints.
QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase made their return to Caesars Superdome, where they helped Louisiana State win the 2019 college football national championship, and connected on two TDs in the second half to lead the Bengals to a road win. Chase, a New Orleans-area native, gave Cincinnati its first lead of the afternoon on a 60-yard catch and run to the end zone with 1:57 remaining in regulation.
Chase finished with seven catches for 132 yards (18.9-yard average), while Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and four total TDs (three passing, one rushing).
Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton started for the Saints and helped them build a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter, and New Orleans had 164 rushing yards in the first half against a Bengals defense that came in allowing just 99.6 per game. But the Cincinnati offense flipped the switch late in the second quarter when Burrow scrambled for a 19-yard rushing TD, the first of four straight Bengals drives resulting in points.
The Saints still had a chance for the win near the end of regulation, but Bengals DT B.J. Hill and DE Sam Hubbard teamed up for a late sack on Dalton to force a fourth-and-17 in the final minute. His desperation heave on the ensuing play with 34 seconds left fell incomplete, improving Cincinnati to 3-3 on the season.
QB Joe Burrow also came to the game sporting Ja'Marr Chase's game-worn LSU jersey from their 2019 National Championship victory.
Check out the player's best style as they arrive to Ceasar's Superdome for Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints.