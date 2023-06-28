Throwback Game Recap; Chase's Hometown Win in Louisiana

Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton started for the Saints and helped them build a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter, and New Orleans had 164 rushing yards in the first half against a Bengals defense that came in allowing just 99.6 per game. But the Cincinnati offense flipped the switch late in the second quarter when Burrow scrambled for a 19-yard rushing TD, the first of four straight Bengals drives resulting in points.