Throwback Game Recap: Bengals First Victory of the 2022 Season

The Bengals scored on four of their first five possessions, including an opening-drive TD, to build an early 20-6 lead. QB Joe Burrow had 95 passing yards on that initial drive, capped by a 12-yard TD throw to HB Samaje Perine on a third-and-goal. After a pair of Jets FGs, Cincinnati struck again on the final play of the first quarter when Burrow found WR Tyler Boyd over the middle, and Boyd spun off a hit and ran 45 yards to the end zone.