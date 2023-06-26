Throwback Game Recap: Bengals First Victory of the 2022 Season

With less than 50 days until the Bengals kick off the 2023 preseason, we are looking back at the best of the 2022 season. The Bengals earned their first regular season win in Week 3 with a 27-12 victory over the New York Jets.

Photos | Bengals In Game Action Against the Jets

Check out all of the in game action at MetLife Stadium as the Bengals Beat the Jets, 27-12.

Wide Receivers Stanley Morgan. Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase
P Kevin Huber, K Evan McPherson
S Jessie Bates III
HB Samaje Perine
HB Joe Mixon
QB Joe Burrow
DE Sam Hubbard
CB Chidobe Awuzie
WR Tyler Boyd (Left) and WR Tee Higgins (Right) celebrate after a TD catch during the Bengals vs. New York Jets Week 3 game on Sunday, September 25 2022.
WR Tyler Boyd, WR Ja'Marr Chase
OL La'el Collins, QB Joe Burrow, G Alex Cappa
WR Tee Higgins celebrates during the Bengals vs. New York Jets Week 3 game on Sunday, September 25 2022.
DE Trey Hendrickson
WR Tee Higgins makes an acrobatic catch during the Bengals vs. New York Jets Week 3 game on Sunday, September 25 2022.
WR Stanley Morgan, LB Clay Johnston
DE Cam Sample DT DJ Reader
QB Joe Burrow
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
DT DJ Reader
LB Logan Wilson
DT B.J. Hill, CB Eli Apple
DT BJ Hill
WR Ja'Marr Chase (Left) and WR Tee Higgins (Right) celebrate after a touchdown on September 25th, 2022, during the Bengals week 3 game vs. the New York Jets
WR Stanley Morgan
CB Chidobe Awuzie
LB Logan Wilson
HB Samaje Perine
DE Sam Hubbard, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT BJ Hill
LB Logan Wilson, S Jessie Bates III
CB Mike Hilton
Bengals Fans at MetLife Stadium
DE Trey Hendrickson
QB Joe Burrow with Jets CB Sauce Gardner
Jets QB Joe Flacco with QB Joe Burrow
S Michael Thomas
QB Joe Burrow
Bengals Defense celebrates in the endzone after a turnover during the Bengals-Jets Week 3 game at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, September 25 2022.
LB Logan Wilson is presented a game ball
Bengals Huddle in the locker room after the Bengals-Jets Week 3 game at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, September 25 2022.
The Bengals scored on four of their first five possessions, including an opening-drive TD, to build an early 20-6 lead. QB Joe Burrow had 95 passing yards on that initial drive, capped by a 12-yard TD throw to HB Samaje Perine on a third-and-goal. After a pair of Jets FGs, Cincinnati struck again on the final play of the first quarter when Burrow found WR Tyler Boyd over the middle, and Boyd spun off a hit and ran 45 yards to the end zone.

LB Logan Wilson grabbed the Bengals' first INT of the season in the second quarter, picking off a deep pass from Jets QB Joe Flacco and returning it 47 yards.

Cincinnati opened the second half with another TD, as a strip sack from DE Trey Hendrickson on the Jets' first possession set the Bengals up at the New York 24-yard line, and four plays later Burrow found WR Ja'Marr Chase alone in the end zone to make it 27-9.

Another forced fumble from Hendrickson with 10:03 left in the fourth quarter led to a 13-play, 52-yard Bengals drive that drained the clock. S Jessie Bates sealed the win with an INT in the final minute. Cincinnati improved to 1-2, while the Jets fell to 1-2.

Click here to go to the Bengals-Jets game center for highlights, photos and more.

