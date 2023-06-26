Throwback Game Recap: Bengals First Victory of the 2022 Season

With less than 50 days until the Bengals kick off the 2023 preseason, we are looking back at the best of the 2022 season. The Bengals earned their first regular season win in Week 3 with a 27-12 victory over the New York Jets.
Check out all of the in game action at MetLife Stadium as the Bengals Beat the Jets, 27-12.
The Bengals scored on four of their first five possessions, including an opening-drive TD, to build an early 20-6 lead. QB Joe Burrow had 95 passing yards on that initial drive, capped by a 12-yard TD throw to HB Samaje Perine on a third-and-goal. After a pair of Jets FGs, Cincinnati struck again on the final play of the first quarter when Burrow found WR Tyler Boyd over the middle, and Boyd spun off a hit and ran 45 yards to the end zone.
LB Logan Wilson grabbed the Bengals' first INT of the season in the second quarter, picking off a deep pass from Jets QB Joe Flacco and returning it 47 yards.
Cincinnati opened the second half with another TD, as a strip sack from DE Trey Hendrickson on the Jets' first possession set the Bengals up at the New York 24-yard line, and four plays later Burrow found WR Ja'Marr Chase alone in the end zone to make it 27-9.
Another forced fumble from Hendrickson with 10:03 left in the fourth quarter led to a 13-play, 52-yard Bengals drive that drained the clock. S Jessie Bates sealed the win with an INT in the final minute. Cincinnati improved to 1-2, while the Jets fell to 1-2.