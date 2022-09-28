Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Sep 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM
DE Trey Hendrickson celebrates after sacking Jets QB Joe Flacco at the Bengals-Jets game at MefLife Stadium on Sunday, September 25 2022. This was one of three sacks that Hendrickson earned during the game.

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson today was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3 for his performance in the team's win at the N.Y. Jets.

Hendrickson recorded four tackles, including a career-high 2.5 sacks, and added two forced fumbles. It marked the first time since at least 2000 that a Bengals player had 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a game. Hendrickson and the Bengals defense held the Jets without a TD on Sunday.

This is Hendrickson's first career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. The most recent instance of a Bengal winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week was DE Carlos Dunlap in Week 17 of 2019.

Last season, Bengals players combined to win nine weekly and/or monthly awards. AFC players of the week included QB Joe Burrow (Weeks 4 and 16, offense), WR Ja'Marr Chase (Weeks 7 and 17, offense), K Evan McPherson (Weeks 1 and 11, special teams), and HB Joe Mixon (Week 12, offense). Chase also won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September, and McPherson won AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December.

