Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson today was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3 for his performance in the team's win at the N.Y. Jets.

Hendrickson recorded four tackles, including a career-high 2.5 sacks, and added two forced fumbles. It marked the first time since at least 2000 that a Bengals player had 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a game. Hendrickson and the Bengals defense held the Jets without a TD on Sunday.

This is Hendrickson's first career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. The most recent instance of a Bengal winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week was DE Carlos Dunlap in Week 17 of 2019.