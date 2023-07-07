Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Chiefs at Paycor Stadium

The Bengals capitalized with a 10-play drive which included two third-down conversions, and finished it off with an eight-yard TD pass from Burrow to HB Chris Evans for the go-ahead score. A sack by DE Joseph Ossai on the ensuing drive forced the Chiefs into a 55-yard FG attempt, which K Harrison Butker sailed wide right, and Cincinnati bled the final 3:19 of game clock to clinch the victory.