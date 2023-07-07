Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Chiefs at Paycor Stadium

Jul 07, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Photos: Bengals Beat The Chiefs, 27-24

See the best photos from Week 13 after the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, at Paycor Stadium.

HB Samaje Perine and HB Chris Evans walk out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
1 / 66

HB Samaje Perine and HB Chris Evans walk out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd walks out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
2 / 66

WR Tyler Boyd walks out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
DT DJ Reader gives a speech in the huddle before walking out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
3 / 66

DT DJ Reader gives a speech in the huddle before walking out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
OT La'el Collings walks out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
4 / 66

OT La'el Collings walks out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja;Marr Chase huddles with the wide receivers before walking out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
5 / 66

WR Ja;Marr Chase huddles with the wide receivers before walking out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase and WR Tee Higgins walk out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
6 / 66

WR Ja'Marr Chase and WR Tee Higgins walk out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III walks out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
7 / 66

S Jessie Bates III walks out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
C Trey Hill (left) and C Ted Karras walk out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
8 / 66

C Trey Hill (left) and C Ted Karras walk out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow walks out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
9 / 66

QB Joe Burrow walks out to the field before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow heads to the locker room before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
10 / 66

QB Joe Burrow heads to the locker room before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase warms up before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
11 / 66

WR Ja'Marr Chase warms up before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Stanley Morgan warms up before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
12 / 66

WR Stanley Morgan warms up before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
HB Trayveon Williams warms up before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
13 / 66

HB Trayveon Williams warms up before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard looks out to the field during warmups before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
14 / 66

DE Sam Hubbard looks out to the field during warmups before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson breals a huddle before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
15 / 66

LB Logan Wilson breals a huddle before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mitchell Wilcox waves to fans during warm ups before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
16 / 66

TE Mitchell Wilcox waves to fans during warm ups before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates looks onto the field during warm ups before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
17 / 66

S Jessie Bates looks onto the field during warm ups before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
S Michael Thomas runs out with the Bengals during player introductions before the Bengals played the Chiefs at Paycor Stadium in Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Ryan Meyer
18 / 66

S Michael Thomas runs out with the Bengals during player introductions before the Bengals played the Chiefs at Paycor Stadium in Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst takes the field during player introductions before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
19 / 66

TE Hayden Hurst takes the field during player introductions before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perine takes the field during player introductions before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
20 / 66

HB Samaje Perine takes the field during player introductions before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
OT La'el Collins takes the field during player warm ups before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
21 / 66

OT La'el Collins takes the field during player warm ups before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase takes the field during player intros before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
22 / 66

WR Ja'Marr Chase takes the field during player intros before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals stand on the sidelines during the national anthem before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
23 / 66

The Bengals stand on the sidelines during the national anthem before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
(Left to right) DE Sam Hubbard, S Vonn Bell and DT DJ Reader stnad on the sidelines before the coin toss before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
24 / 66

(Left to right) DE Sam Hubbard, S Vonn Bell and DT DJ Reader stnad on the sidelines before the coin toss before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
Two fighter helicopters fly over Paycor Stadium before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
25 / 66

Two fighter helicopters fly over Paycor Stadium before the Bengals played the Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2022 season in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mitchell Wilcox drops the ball in celebration of a completed pass during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Ryan Meyer
26 / 66

TE Mitchell Wilcox drops the ball in celebration of a completed pass during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perine runs the ball during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Ryan Meyer
27 / 66

HB Samaje Perine runs the ball during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow prepares to throw the ball during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Ryan Meyer
28 / 66

QB Joe Burrow prepares to throw the ball during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd catches the ball for 17 yards during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Ryan Meyer
29 / 66

WR Tyler Boyd catches the ball for 17 yards during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow gets a touchdown during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Ryan Meyer
30 / 66

QB Joe Burrow gets a touchdown during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Ryan Meyer
31 / 66

QB Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow celebrates his touchdown with the Bengals offense during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Ryan Meyer
32 / 66

QB Joe Burrow celebrates his touchdown with the Bengals offense during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins catches the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
33 / 66

WR Tee Higgins catches the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow (left) celebrates with WR Tee Higgins after Higgins scored a touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
34 / 66

QB Joe Burrow (left) celebrates with WR Tee Higgins after Higgins scored a touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perone stiff-arms a Chiefs defender in the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
35 / 66

HB Samaje Perone stiff-arms a Chiefs defender in the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
36 / 66

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
37 / 66

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DT DJ Reader celebrates during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
38 / 66

DT DJ Reader celebrates during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard sacks Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.
Ryan Meyer
39 / 66

DE Sam Hubbard sacks Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard (left) and DE Trey Hendrickson after Hubbard's sack during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
40 / 66

DE Sam Hubbard (left) and DE Trey Hendrickson after Hubbard's sack during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Stanley Morgan tackles the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
41 / 66

WR Stanley Morgan tackles the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Stanley Morgan celebrates after tackling the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
42 / 66

WR Stanley Morgan celebrates after tackling the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DT DJ Reader shows he has ice in his veins during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
43 / 66

DT DJ Reader shows he has ice in his veins during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals offense huddles during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
44 / 66

The Bengals offense huddles during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball with one hand during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
45 / 66

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball with one hand during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
46 / 66

WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow talks to the Bengals offense during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
47 / 66

QB Joe Burrow talks to the Bengals offense during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
S Vonn Bell (left) and S Jessie Bates III celebrates a blocked pass during the third quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
48 / 66

S Vonn Bell (left) and S Jessie Bates III celebrates a blocked pass during the third quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither celebrates during the third quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
49 / 66

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither celebrates during the third quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow prepares to throw the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
50 / 66

QB Joe Burrow prepares to throw the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow celebrates an 16 yard run during the third quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
51 / 66

QB Joe Burrow celebrates an 16 yard run during the third quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball to the ref after running the ball during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
52 / 66

QB Joe Burrow throws the ball to the ref after running the ball during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
HB Chris Evans scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
53 / 66

HB Chris Evans scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DT BJ Hill tackles the ball carrier during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
54 / 66

DT BJ Hill tackles the ball carrier during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DT BJ Hill celebrates stopping the ball during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
55 / 66

DT BJ Hill celebrates stopping the ball during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals defense attempts to block the kick during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
56 / 66

Bengals defense attempts to block the kick during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
CB Tre Flowers celebrates a missed kick from the Chiefs during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
57 / 66

CB Tre Flowers celebrates a missed kick from the Chiefs during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates celebrates a miss field goal from Kansas City during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
58 / 66

S Jessie Bates celebrates a miss field goal from Kansas City during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Joseph Ossai sacks Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
59 / 66

DE Joseph Ossai sacks Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Joseph Ossai celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
60 / 66

DE Joseph Ossai celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DE Joseph Ossai celebrates a sack with the defense during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
61 / 66

DE Joseph Ossai celebrates a sack with the defense during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
DT BJ Hill tackles the ball carrier during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
62 / 66

DT BJ Hill tackles the ball carrier during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase greets fans after the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
63 / 66

WR Ja'Marr Chase greets fans after the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks to the team in the locker room after the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
64 / 66

Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks to the team in the locker room after the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer

65 / 66

WR Tee Higgins shakes WR Tyler Boyd's hand in the locker room after the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals break in the locker room after the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
66 / 66

The Bengals break in the locker room after the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow completed 80.6 percent of his passes (25 of 31) and the Bengals overcame a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to earn their fourth straight win. Cincinnati opened the game with back-to-back TD drives to take an early 14-3 lead, but the Chiefs answered with 14 straight points to march in front.

Kansas City had the ball and a 24-20 lead in the fourth quarter, before LB Germaine Pratt stripped the ball from TE Travis Kelce and recovered the fumble near midfield.

The Bengals capitalized with a 10-play drive which included two third-down conversions, and finished it off with an eight-yard TD pass from Burrow to HB Chris Evans for the go-ahead score. A sack by DE Joseph Ossai on the ensuing drive forced the Chiefs into a 55-yard FG attempt, which K Harrison Butker sailed wide right, and Cincinnati bled the final 3:19 of game clock to clinch the victory.

WR Ja'Marr Chase caught seven passes for 97 yards in his first action after missing four games with a hip injury.

HB Samaje Perine added 155 yards from scrimmage (106 rushing, 49 receiving). Cincinnati improved to 8-4, while Kansas City fell to 9-3.

Click here to view the Chiefs-Bengals game center for more news, photos and highlights of Week 13 of the 2022 season.

