Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Chiefs at Paycor Stadium

See the best photos from Week 13 after the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, at Paycor Stadium.
QB Joe Burrow completed 80.6 percent of his passes (25 of 31) and the Bengals overcame a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to earn their fourth straight win. Cincinnati opened the game with back-to-back TD drives to take an early 14-3 lead, but the Chiefs answered with 14 straight points to march in front.
Kansas City had the ball and a 24-20 lead in the fourth quarter, before LB Germaine Pratt stripped the ball from TE Travis Kelce and recovered the fumble near midfield.
The Bengals capitalized with a 10-play drive which included two third-down conversions, and finished it off with an eight-yard TD pass from Burrow to HB Chris Evans for the go-ahead score. A sack by DE Joseph Ossai on the ensuing drive forced the Chiefs into a 55-yard FG attempt, which K Harrison Butker sailed wide right, and Cincinnati bled the final 3:19 of game clock to clinch the victory.
WR Ja'Marr Chase caught seven passes for 97 yards in his first action after missing four games with a hip injury.
HB Samaje Perine added 155 yards from scrimmage (106 rushing, 49 receiving). Cincinnati improved to 8-4, while Kansas City fell to 9-3.
