Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Buccaneers 

Jul 12, 2023 at 02:52 PM

Photos: Bengals Beat the Buccaneers, 34-23

Check out the best game action photos after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Bengals offense huddles before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
1 / 60

Bengals offense huddles before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
HB Trayveon Williams poses for the camera before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
2 / 60

HB Trayveon Williams poses for the camera before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson leads a huddle before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
3 / 60

LB Logan Wilson leads a huddle before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
Jessie Bates III puts his helmet on before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
4 / 60

Jessie Bates III puts his helmet on before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase looks out to the field before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
5 / 60

WR Ja'Marr Chase looks out to the field before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow warms up before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
6 / 60

QB Joe Burrow warms up before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs onto the field before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
7 / 60

QB Joe Burrow runs onto the field before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
DT Zach Carter stretches before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
8 / 60

DT Zach Carter stretches before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon talks to a teammate before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
9 / 60

HB Joe Mixon talks to a teammate before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
WR Coach Troy Walters (left) leads the wide receivers in a huddle before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
10 / 60

WR Coach Troy Walters (left) leads the wide receivers in a huddle before kickoff of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
The Bengals defense takes down the Buccaneers ball runner during the first quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
11 / 60

The Bengals defense takes down the Buccaneers ball runner during the first quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
HB Samaje Perine runs the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
12 / 60

HB Samaje Perine runs the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
CB Eli Apple stops the pass to Bucs offense during the first quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
13 / 60

CB Eli Apple stops the pass to Bucs offense during the first quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
QB Joe Burrow prepares to throw the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
14 / 60

QB Joe Burrow prepares to throw the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals offense huddles during the first quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
15 / 60

Bengals offense huddles during the first quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson goes for the ball during the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
16 / 60

LB Logan Wilson goes for the ball during the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson kicks a field goal in the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
17 / 60

K Evan McPherson kicks a field goal in the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson (right) high-fives P Drue Chrisman after making a field goal during the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
18 / 60

K Evan McPherson (right) high-fives P Drue Chrisman after making a field goal during the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
19 / 60

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon (left) grabs the ball from QB Joe Burrow during the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
20 / 60

HB Joe Mixon (left) grabs the ball from QB Joe Burrow during the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon runs the ball during the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
21 / 60

HB Joe Mixon runs the ball during the second quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
CB Tre Flowers runs after intercepting the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
22 / 60

CB Tre Flowers runs after intercepting the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
S Vonn Bell watches Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
23 / 60

S Vonn Bell watches Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
24 / 60

WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
25 / 60

WR Tee Higgins catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins runs in the endzone after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
26 / 60

WR Tee Higgins runs in the endzone after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins (left) celebrates his touchdown with HB Joe Mixon in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
27 / 60

WR Tee Higgins (left) celebrates his touchdown with HB Joe Mixon in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
28 / 60

WR Tyler Boyd catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
29 / 60

WR Tyler Boyd celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
DT DJ Reader celebrates a turnover during the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
30 / 60

DT DJ Reader celebrates a turnover during the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
The Bengals defense huddles in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
31 / 60

The Bengals defense huddles in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals defense celebrates a turnover in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
32 / 60

The Bengals defense celebrates a turnover in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
DE Joseph Ossai celebrates a turnover in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
33 / 60

DE Joseph Ossai celebrates a turnover in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
LB Germaine Pratt celebrates in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
34 / 60

LB Germaine Pratt celebrates in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
35 / 60

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball in the third quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mitchell Wilcox runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
36 / 60

TE Mitchell Wilcox runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
37 / 60

WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
38 / 60

WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
LB Germaine Pratt intercepts the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
39 / 60

LB Germaine Pratt intercepts the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
LB Germaine Pratt celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
40 / 60

LB Germaine Pratt celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
Head Coach Zac Taylor (left) and LB Germaine Pratt celebrate Pratt's interception in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
41 / 60

Head Coach Zac Taylor (left) and LB Germaine Pratt celebrate Pratt's interception in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
LB Coach Jordan Kovacs (left) celebrates with WR Tyler Boyd (center) and LB Germaine Pratt (right) after Pratt's interception in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
42 / 60

LB Coach Jordan Kovacs (left) celebrates with WR Tyler Boyd (center) and LB Germaine Pratt (right) after Pratt's interception in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
DT Jay Tufele tackles QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
43 / 60

DT Jay Tufele tackles QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perine runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
44 / 60

HB Samaje Perine runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
45 / 60

WR Tyler Boyd runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
OL Cordell Volson points in the direction of the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
46 / 60

OL Cordell Volson points in the direction of the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon avoids Buccaneers defense in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
47 / 60

HB Joe Mixon avoids Buccaneers defense in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mitchell Wilcox runs the ball in for his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
48 / 60

TE Mitchell Wilcox runs the ball in for his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mitchell Wilcox celebrates his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
49 / 60

TE Mitchell Wilcox celebrates his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Luke Johnson
OT La'el Collins lifts QB Joe Burrow after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
50 / 60

OT La'el Collins lifts QB Joe Burrow after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Ryan Meyer
CB Eli Apple waves to the crowd after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
51 / 60

CB Eli Apple waves to the crowd after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Luke Johnson
CB Eli Apple (left) and CB Tre Flowers celebrate after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
52 / 60

CB Eli Apple (left) and CB Tre Flowers celebrate after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Luke Johnson
Bengals QB Joe Burrow (left) shakes hands with Bucs QB Ton Brady after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
53 / 60

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (left) shakes hands with Bucs QB Ton Brady after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
Members of the Bengals and the Buccaneers pray together after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
54 / 60

Members of the Bengals and the Buccaneers pray together after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase (left) exchanges jerseys with Bucs ILB Devin White, former teammates at LSU, after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
55 / 60

WR Ja'Marr Chase (left) exchanges jerseys with Bucs ILB Devin White, former teammates at LSU, after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
G Alex Cappa smiles after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
56 / 60

G Alex Cappa smiles after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
121822 Who Dey-111
57 / 60
Ryan Meyer
DT Jay Tufele throws his gloves to the crowd after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
58 / 60

DT Jay Tufele throws his gloves to the crowd after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd celebrates getting a game ball after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
59 / 60

WR Tyler Boyd celebrates getting a game ball after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mitchell Wilcox earns a game ball, after getting his first career touchdown, in the Bengals locker room after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
60 / 60

TE Mitchell Wilcox earns a game ball, after getting his first career touchdown, in the Bengals locker room after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Bengals scored 34 unanswered points, including 31 in the second half, to storm back from a 17-0 deficit and earn their sixth straight win. Tampa Bay fumbled a fake punt attempt early in the third quarter, giving Cincinnati the ball at the Buccaneers' 16-yard line and swinging the game's momentum. Each of the next four Buccaneers drives resulted in a turnover and a short field for the Bengals, who capitalized with three TDs to claim the lead.

Tampa Bay built its 17-point advantage in the first half thanks to 261 offensive net yards and 16 first downs, but then had just one first down in the second half before a late TD drive when the game was out of reach. QB Joe Burrow completed 69.2 percent of his passes and threw four TDs, the last of which went to Tampa-area native Mitchell Wilcox to secure the win with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter.

LB Logan Wilson recorded 15 tackles with a sack, and DT DJ Reader had a forced fumble and fumble recovery, while CB Tre Flowers and LB Germaine Pratt each grabbed an interception. Cincinnati improved to 10-4 with the win.

Click here to view the Bengals-Buccaneers game center for more highlights, photos and news.

Related Content

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Win Battle of Ohio

Cincinnati held Cleveland, which entered as the fourth-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, to 71 yards on 25 carries (2.8 average), while QB Joe Burrow threw two TD passes to lead the Bengals to their fifth straight win.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Chiefs at Paycor Stadium

QB Joe Burrow completed 80.6 percent of his passes (25 of 31) and the Bengals overcame a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to earn their fourth straight win.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat the Titans, 20-16

WR Tee Higgins put on a show in his home state.

news

Throwback Game Recap: White Bengals Defeat The Steelers at Acrisure Stadium

Who could forget WR Trenton Irwin's first career touchdown?

news

Throwback Game Recap: Joe Mixon's Five Touchdowns

Relive last year's Panthers-Bengals showdown, which includes a 42-21 win and five touchdowns from HB Joe Mixon.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Defeat Falcons at Home, 35-17

Relive the Bengals win against the Falcons, 35-17, in week 7 of the 2022 season.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Chase's Hometown Win in Louisiana

Relive the Bengals Week 6 victory over the New Orleans Saints, 30-26.

news

Throwback Game Recap: Bengals Beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Take a look back at the best highlights, photos and videos from the Bengals 27-15 victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

news

Throwback Game Recap: Bengals First Victory of the 2022 Season

Take a look back at the best highlights, photos and videos from the Bengals 27-12 victory against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Advertising