Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Buccaneers 

Check out the best game action photos after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
The Bengals scored 34 unanswered points, including 31 in the second half, to storm back from a 17-0 deficit and earn their sixth straight win. Tampa Bay fumbled a fake punt attempt early in the third quarter, giving Cincinnati the ball at the Buccaneers' 16-yard line and swinging the game's momentum. Each of the next four Buccaneers drives resulted in a turnover and a short field for the Bengals, who capitalized with three TDs to claim the lead.
Tampa Bay built its 17-point advantage in the first half thanks to 261 offensive net yards and 16 first downs, but then had just one first down in the second half before a late TD drive when the game was out of reach. QB Joe Burrow completed 69.2 percent of his passes and threw four TDs, the last of which went to Tampa-area native Mitchell Wilcox to secure the win with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter.
LB Logan Wilson recorded 15 tackles with a sack, and DT DJ Reader had a forced fumble and fumble recovery, while CB Tre Flowers and LB Germaine Pratt each grabbed an interception. Cincinnati improved to 10-4 with the win.