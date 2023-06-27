Throwback Game Recap: Bengals Beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Jun 27, 2023 at 04:00 PM

Let's take it back to Thursday Night for the Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Photos: In Game Action on Primetime

Take a look at all of the in game action as the Bengals beat the Dolphins, 27-15.

DE Sam Hubbard
Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd, WR Trent Taylor
Ryan Meyer
WR Coach Troy Walters leads the wide receivers in a huddle.
Ryan Meyer
CB Mike Hilton
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow readies himself on September 29th, 2022, before the Bengals week 4 game vs. the Miami Dolphins
Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III
Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase
Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd readies himself for the Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 game on Thursday, September 29. 2022.
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
Ryan Meyer
WR Stanley Morgan
Ryan Meyer
CB Chidobe Awuzie
Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard greets the fans during the Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 game on Thursday, September 24. 2022.
Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon
Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III poses for the camera on September 29th, 2022, before the Bengals week 4 game vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins stretches before the Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 game on Thursday, September 29 2022.
Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson
Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard runs out during the Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 game on Thursday, September 29. 2022.
Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd (Left), WR Tee Higgins (Center) and WR Ja'Marr Chase ((Right) stand before the Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 game on Thursday, September 29 2022.
Ryan Meyer
S Vonn Bell (Left) and DE Sam Hubbard walk out for the coin clip before the Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 game on Thursday, September 29 2022.
Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard and S Vonn Bell stand at the coin toss.
Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst
Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon
Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon
Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard
Ryan Meyer
DT BJ Hill, DT Josh Tupou
Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III, CB Mike Hilton
Ryan Meyer
DE Jeff Gunter
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
Ryan Meyer
Bengals Defense Huddles
Ryan Meyer
DE Jeff Gunter
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins makes a sideline catch during the Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 game on Thursday, September 29 2022
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins celebrates with WR Tyler Boyd during the Bengals-Dolphins Week 4 game at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, September 29 2022.
Ryan Meyer
CB Mike Hilton
Ryan Meyer
WR Trent Taylor
Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard waits for the snap during the Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 game on Thursday, September 29 2022.
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins
Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase eludes tacklers during the Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 game at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, September 29 2022.
Ryan Meyer
Bengals Defense celebrates Vonn Bell interception
Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson
Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst
Ryan Meyer
WR Stanley Morgan
Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during the Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 game at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, September 29 2022.
Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard poses for the camera during the Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 game on Thursday, September 29 2022.
Ryan Meyer
CB Chidobe Awuzie
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
Ryan Meyer
Head Coach Zac Taylor addresses the team in the locker room after the Bengals-Dolphins Week 4 Game at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, September 29 2022.
Ryan Meyer
Bengals Huddle 093022
Ryan Meyer
The Bengals found the end zone on their opening drive for a second straight game, as HB Joe Mixon put Cincinnati ahead 7-0 with a five-yard rushing TD less than five minutes into the first quarter.

Miami moved the ball early, but was held to a pair of FGs before the Bengals struck again late in the second quarter, when QB Joe Burrow hit WR Tee Higgins for a 59-yard TD to extend the lead, 14-6. The Dolphins answered with a TD on a shovel pass from QB Teddy Bridgewater to RB Chase Edmonds with nine seconds left in the first half. Another Jason Sanders FG in the third quarter gave Miami its first lead, but the Bengals responded with two fourth-quarter kicks from Evan McPherson, including a 57-yarder. McPherson went on to earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Bridgewater drove the Dolphins into Cincinnati territory with under four minutes left, but S Vonn Bell ended their chances of a go-ahead TD with his second INT of the game. The Bengals capitalized on the turnover, as Burrow connected with WR Ja'Marr Chase for a 36-yard completion to set up first-and-goal, then found TE Hayden Hurst for a two-yard TD to seal the win. Cincinnati improved to 2-2.

There was more to celebrate on top of the victory; Bengals Legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis were inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

Photos: Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis are Inducted into the Ring of Honor

Step into Paycor Stadium as Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis are inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, presented by Pursuit.

RZ9_6734
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6745
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6754
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6758
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6769
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6779
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6796
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6804
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6806
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6818
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6833
Ryan Meyer
RD5_5057
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6878
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6916
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6937
Ryan Meyer
Former Bengals players Isaac Curtis (Left) and Willie Anderson (Right) show off their jackets after they were inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor on September 29th, 2022, during the Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime of the Bengals week 4 game vs. the Miami Dolphins
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_6987
Ryan Meyer
RZ9_7001
Ryan Meyer
RD5_5041
Ryan Meyer
The Bengals also wore the highly-anticipated alternate White Bengal Uniform for the first time. The uniform would not be worn again until the team's road game at Pittsburgh in Week 11.

Click here to view the Dolphins-Bengals game center for more highlights and photos.

