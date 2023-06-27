Throwback Game Recap: Bengals Beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Miami moved the ball early, but was held to a pair of FGs before the Bengals struck again late in the second quarter, when QB Joe Burrow hit WR Tee Higgins for a 59-yard TD to extend the lead, 14-6. The Dolphins answered with a TD on a shovel pass from QB Teddy Bridgewater to RB Chase Edmonds with nine seconds left in the first half. Another Jason Sanders FG in the third quarter gave Miami its first lead, but the Bengals responded with two fourth-quarter kicks from Evan McPherson, including a 57-yarder. McPherson went on to earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.