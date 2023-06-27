Throwback Game Recap: Bengals Beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Let's take it back to Thursday Night for the Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
The Bengals found the end zone on their opening drive for a second straight game, as HB Joe Mixon put Cincinnati ahead 7-0 with a five-yard rushing TD less than five minutes into the first quarter.
Miami moved the ball early, but was held to a pair of FGs before the Bengals struck again late in the second quarter, when QB Joe Burrow hit WR Tee Higgins for a 59-yard TD to extend the lead, 14-6. The Dolphins answered with a TD on a shovel pass from QB Teddy Bridgewater to RB Chase Edmonds with nine seconds left in the first half. Another Jason Sanders FG in the third quarter gave Miami its first lead, but the Bengals responded with two fourth-quarter kicks from Evan McPherson, including a 57-yarder. McPherson went on to earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Bridgewater drove the Dolphins into Cincinnati territory with under four minutes left, but S Vonn Bell ended their chances of a go-ahead TD with his second INT of the game. The Bengals capitalized on the turnover, as Burrow connected with WR Ja'Marr Chase for a 36-yard completion to set up first-and-goal, then found TE Hayden Hurst for a two-yard TD to seal the win. Cincinnati improved to 2-2.
There was more to celebrate on top of the victory; Bengals Legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis were inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.
The Bengals also wore the highly-anticipated alternate White Bengal Uniform for the first time. The uniform would not be worn again until the team's road game at Pittsburgh in Week 11.