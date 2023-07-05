Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat the Titans, 20-16

See the best action photos from Week 12 as the Bengals beat the Titans 20-16 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
QB Joe Burrow found WR Tee Higgins for a 27-yard TD in the fourth quarter to break a 13-13 tie, and the offense closed the game on a drive that started with 6:07 left to secure Cincinnati's third straight win.
The Bengals' defense held Titans RB Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher entering the game, to 38 yards on 17 carries, and in the second half Tennessee's offense was limited to 125 total yards and six points. The Titans went up 10-3 in the second quarter when Henry took a screen pass 69 yards and fumbled the ball into the end zone, where it was recovered by WR Treylon Burks. Later in the quarter, Cincinnati answered with a 92-yard drive, capped by a rushing TD from HB Samaje Perine, who started in place of an injured Joe Mixon. Both teams traded FGs before the Bengals went on a six-play, 75-yard march that included a back-shoulder catch from WR Trenton Irwin to convert a third-and-12.
The following snap, Burrow lofted a jump ball for Higgins at the goal line, and the 6-4 receiver came down with what would be the game-winning TD. Cincinnati improved to 7-4 with the victory.