Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat the Titans, 20-16

Jul 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM

PHOTOS: Bengals Beat Titans 20-16

See the best action photos from Week 12 as the Bengals beat the Titans 20-16 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.

QB Joe Burrow (left) and QB Brandon Allen run out to the field for warm-ups on Sunday, November 27 before the Bengals play the Titans in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
WR Tyler Boyd catches the ball during warm-ups on Sunday, November 27 before the Bengals play the Titans in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
DT DJ Reader high fives a teammate before warm-ups on Sunday, November 27 before the Bengals play the Titans in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
(Left to right) WR Stanley Morgan, WR Tee Higgins, WR Ja'Marr Chase and WR Coach Troy Walters break a huddle before warm-ups on Sunday, November 27 before the Bengals play the Titans in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
S Michael Thomas high-fives a teammate before warm-ups on Sunday, November 27 before the Bengals play the Titans in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
CB Cam Taylor-Britt hypes himself up during warm-ups on Sunday, November 27 before the Bengals play the Titans in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
QB Joe Burrow (left) and C Ted Karras fist-bump during warm-ups on Sunday, November 27 before the Bengals play the Titans in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
TE Hayden Hurst runs out to the field during warm-ups on Sunday, November 27 before the Bengals play the Titans in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during warm-ups on Sunday, November 27 before the Bengals play the Titans in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
DT DJ Dearer (left) and DE Sam Hubbard fist bump during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
CB Mike Hilton watches the Titans offense during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
CB Cam Taylor-Britt waits for the snap during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
DE Sam Hubbard waits for the snap during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
WR Tee Higgins runs the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27th in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Bengals offense huddles during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
K Evan McPherson prepares to kick a field goal during the second quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
S Jessie Bates III communicates to the defense during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
TE Hayden Hurst catches the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
HB Samaje Perine runs the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
DE Trey Hendrickson attempts to block the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
DT DJ Reader talks to the defense during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
P Drue Chrisman punts the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
DT DJ Reader celebrates a blocked pass during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
DE Sam Hubbard celebrates after a play during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
CB Mike Hilton (left) high fives CB Eli Apple after a play during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
CB Cam Taylor Britt celebrates after a play during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the second quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
HB Trayveon Williams celebrates after a catch and run play during the second quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Hayden Hurst hurdles over the Titans defense during the second quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a first down during the second quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
HB Samaje Perine leaps into the endzone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
HB Samaje Perine celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
CB Cam Taylor-Britt (left) and CB Tre Flowers celebrate a broken up pass during the second quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
DE Sam Hubbard sacks Titans QB Ryan Tannehill during the third quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
CB Mike Hilton celebrates a tackle during the third quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
HB Samaje Perine runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
CB Eli Apple and LB Logan Wilson stop the run during the third quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
K Evan McPherson kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during the third quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
WR Tee Higgins catches the ball in the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
HB Trayveon Williams hurdles over Titans defense during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
HB Trayveon Williams celebrates a run during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
WR Trent Taylor does a backflip to celebrate the Bengals beating the Titans 20-16 on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
QB Joe Burrow fist bumps a fan after the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
QB Joe Burrow greets Titans QB Ryan Tannehill after the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
The Bengals celebrate a 20-16 win with the Who Dey chant after the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Members of the Bengals defense dance with senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner after the Bengals beat the Titans 20-16 on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
QB Joe Burrow found WR Tee Higgins for a 27-yard TD in the fourth quarter to break a 13-13 tie, and the offense closed the game on a drive that started with 6:07 left to secure Cincinnati's third straight win.

The Bengals' defense held Titans RB Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher entering the game, to 38 yards on 17 carries, and in the second half Tennessee's offense was limited to 125 total yards and six points. The Titans went up 10-3 in the second quarter when Henry took a screen pass 69 yards and fumbled the ball into the end zone, where it was recovered by WR Treylon Burks. Later in the quarter, Cincinnati answered with a 92-yard drive, capped by a rushing TD from HB Samaje Perine, who started in place of an injured Joe Mixon. Both teams traded FGs before the Bengals went on a six-play, 75-yard march that included a back-shoulder catch from WR Trenton Irwin to convert a third-and-12.

The following snap, Burrow lofted a jump ball for Higgins at the goal line, and the 6-4 receiver came down with what would be the game-winning TD. Cincinnati improved to 7-4 with the victory.

Click here to view the Bengals-Titans game center for more highlights, photos and news.

