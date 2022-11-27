Media Roundtable: Bengals Hope To Repeat The High Note Against Titans

MARVEZ

It's the game of the weekend. I'm very intrigued by this matchup. One thing that speaks well about these teams. The Bengals are No. 1 in the red zone and the Titans are No. 2, and it shows how these teams take advantage of things. The Titans have a great scoring defense but they struggle against wide receivers. They give up 188 yards per game and have allowed 13 receiving touchdowns. Then you have the Bengals receivers averaging 203.7 yards per game and have 14 receiving touchdowns. Can the Titans get the type of pressure with their front and tackle Jeffery Simmons that led to them giving the Bengals problems in last year's playoff game? I worry about the Bengals' balance on offense. Samaje Perine is coming off a great game, but he just isn't the runner Joe Mixon is. But how many running backs in the league are and it's the drop-off there that concerns me.

I think the Bengals run defense is an issue. Looking at the numbers, it doesn't seem as formidable as it was last year. In five of the last six games they've allowed more than 100 yards on the ground. The Steelers had a good offensive attack, which is stunning to me because they were so terrible. I just feel like the most interesting thing about this game is the amount of pressure and scrutiny on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. This is probably what Tannehill has been waiting for and I think their offense is coming together with play-action. It's amazing that running back Derrick Henry accounts for 39 percent of Tennessee's offense and they still win if he gets held down. I feel like this game means more to the Titans just because of what happened last year and having another shot at home.

THE EDGE: I'm not saying Tannehill lights up the scoreboard, but he'll be better than the last time they played as Vrabel moves a step closer to beating every NFL team. He has only Cincinnati and Pittsburgh left. TITANS, 23-20

HOARD

I have a lot of respect for the Titans. They're in it every year. I think Mike Vrabel is one of the best coaches in the NFL. But if you look at their team this season, they only have one win over a team with a winning record and that's Washington at 6-5. I think their stretch of seven wins in the last eight games has been built mostly against some pretty mediocre teams.

The key is limiting running back Derrick Henry. That's hard to do. But not allowing him to have a huge game is big. Ryan Tannehill had good passing game against Green Bay last week, but clearly Tennessee has been challenged by its receiving corps this year after trading A.J. Brown. I think there are guys still developing their timing and chemistry with Tannehill. They might not quite be there yet.