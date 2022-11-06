Media Roundtable: Bengals Hoping To Wave Bye To Panthers 

GANTT

It looks like it's going to be decided late. That seems to be the new personality of the Panthers, especially the last couple of weeks. They effectively outscore Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then get in a real shootout down in Atlanta last weekend. I know the Bengals secondary is banged up and the Panthers have issues of their own right now. But they have shown they can score points, they can run the ball well, they can get the ball downfield in chunks in an old-school offense running play-action and getting the ball downfield.

The knock on Panthers quarterback PJ Walker early in his career was he'd make the big mistake. If you look back in the Rams game, they didn't offer him many opportunities to make any and I think they realized they needed to loosen the reigns a little bit and let PJ cook, so to speak. In Atlanta, other than the DJ Moore Hail Mary, there were four other pass plays of 20 yards or more. And that's kind of what they need. It reminds me a little bit of Jake Delhomme and Dan Henning and Stephen Davis and Steve Smith in 2003. A power running game and get yards through the air in shots. The combination can work. I don't know how long the PJ Walker experiment is going to last, but so far the results have been better than anticipated the last few weeks.

THE EDGE: Based on how hard the Panthers have played the last couple of weeks, they've got an upset in them. I don't know if it comes this week, but I do think they have a couple of those in them based on how hard they play. I'm going to predict the second tie in franchise history going back to 2014, the last time the Panthers were in Cincinnati. BENGALS-PANTHERS, 24-24

The Panthers' defense typically keeps them in games and if Walker can avoid a bad throw like the pick-six at the end of the half last week, they should be in this one. It wouldn't shock me if they won, but I see Burrow going after a secondary that is missing one key starter in safety Jeremy Chinn and another one limited in cornerback Donte Jackson, questionable with an ankle injury. They do have a solid defense. They've scored three touchdowns this year. But they don't do it with a gaudy pass rush. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, the first-round run-stopper from Auburn, is playing with a disruption they haven't seen in his three seasons and is coming off a rare 12-tackle game for an interior player. Brian Burns has five sacks off the edge, but the rest of the team only has seven.

They may not be as dangerous on offense without running back Christian McCaffrey, but the physical, down-hill style they're playing with right now seems to better fit their personnel, both in terms of running back D'Onta Foreman and Bradly Bozeman, the center who came over from the Ravens.