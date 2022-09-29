Media Roundtable: Bengals Zero In On 3-0 Dolphins

THE BOTTOM LINE

It will be recalled that a year ago Thursday night in this building Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a bit of a coming-out party against the Jaguars when he pulled off his first career fourth-quarter comeback. Before Urban Meyer went to Columbus, the Jags went south when they paid a heavy price for sending a zero blitz at Burrow with 69 seconds left that turned into a 25-yard play to tight end C.J. Uzomah.

Hence the "You can't zero me," Burrow clip.

So here come the Dolphins, who lead the NFL in zero blitzes. You still can't zero (sending one blitzer more than blockers) Burrow and just regular blitzes aren't great, either. This season Burrow has three touchdowns and no picks with the NFL's fastest release against the blitz, according to Next Gen Stats, while the Dolphins have allowed five touchdowns and have no picks and a 140 passer rating against the blitz.

So how much will the Dolphins zero? If that's what they do, how much can they change on a short week? Also factors that appear to be on Burrow's side are that Miami's Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute) is reportedly going to play despite being questionable and Nik Needham is Pro Football Focus' 109th-rated cover corner after allowing a 41-yard completion. But a college free agent, Kader Kohou, is rated 21st, so we'll see what Burrow can find.

And he'll have to get it out of his hands. Miami's pass rush isn't as docile as what the Jets had. But it's not the Steelers and Cowboys, either. Still, in this 11-1 binge, the Dolphins have the second most sacks in the league with 42, courtesy of their heat.

The fleet Dolphins wide-receiver tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lead the NFL with a combined 509 air yards, but they face their sternest test of the season against a Bengals defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown. Somehow, the Bengals' own great receiving corps has been overshadowed by all this talk of speed. The Bengals quietly are the only team with three receivers that each have at least 150 yards a touchdown in the first three weeks.

And when Burrow bested the blitz Sunday on Tyler Boyd's billiard-ball 56-yard touchdown, it was his NFL-leading 13th ball of at least 50 yards since 2021. And, yes, The Cheetah (Hill) comes into The Jungle with four touchdowns of at least 30 yards since 2021 and there's this thing he has against Bengals cornerback Eli Apple getting a lot of play.

But it is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase that leads the NFL with eight TDs of at least 30 yards since 2021 and you have to believe the fact he doesn't have one yet this year gives him the biggest chip of them all in this one.