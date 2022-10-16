Media Roundtable: Big Easy Reunion For Bengals And Saints

THE BOTTOM LINE

One of the more intriguing games the Bengals have played in a bit. Burrow and Chase are Louisiana legends who won a national title the last time they played in the building. Three former Saints start for a Bengals defense in the top ten of many categories. And Andy Dalton, the winningest quarterback in Bengals history, plays his predecessor and the man who broke all his single-season records last year in Burrow.

Start there.

Burrow is pitted against his fifth backup quarterback in the sixth game of the season. There's that, but, also, what are the odds that Dalton goes 3-0 against his old team? It hasn't happened all that often. If Dalton wins, he'll become only the fourth quarterback since the Truman Administration to be 3-0 or better against the team that drafted him. And even now at 2-0, he joins only Warren Moon and Dave Krieg as the only quarterbacks to be undefeated against a team for which they made 100-plus starts.

In those two games, Dalton has a 122 passer rating, but he took only 23 snaps last year when he hurt his knee and had to exit in the first half of the Bears' 20-17 win over the Bengals. That was the Bengals' secondary second game together. Different deal. In the last nine games (the four in the 2021 postseason and the first five of this season) opposing quarterbacks have completed just 59 percent of their passes and have picked off 13 passes while allowing 12 touchdowns. And this year teams have just a 72 passer rating against the Bengals defense.

Plus, Dalton doesn't have two of his best receivers in Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry and dangerous rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is reportedly out, too. All that would indicate New Orleans is going to have Dalton rely on the NFL's 10th-best rushing team. But the Bengals strength is stopping the run, where they're ranked seventh.

And look for the Bengals to turn to the run, too. They got it rolling in the second half last week in Baltimore as running back Joe Mixon finished with 5.6 yards per carry. The Saints are 24th in rushing after they gave up a 69-yarder to Seattle's Kenneth Walker last week and while allowing 7.2 yards per on the ground in a game they won by a touchdown despite allowing 32 points.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith threw three touchdowns, one of 50 yards and one of 40 yards. Burrow, the guy that leads the NFL in touchdown passes of 30 yards or more the last two seasons, has to be noting that missing the game for the Saints is four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

But there are always those quieter matchups that are just as decisive, so how about Bengals right tackle La'el Collins vs. Saints seven-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Cam Jordan? Jordan has the second most sacks on the active list (110), is coming off a 12.5-sack season and has three this season at age 33. Collins is also an LSU alum from right down the road in Baton Rouge.

Check out, also, Bengals middle linebacker Logan Wilson against the relentless Taysom Hill. What is Hill exactly? They list him at tight end, but last week against Seattle he became the first player since the merger to return a kick, run for two touchdowns and pass for a touchdown. He's a superb runner and ripped the Seahawks on 12.4 yards per carry on the way to 112 yards while returning three kicks for career-high 69 yards. The Saints confuse with all sorts of motions and formations, but Wilson is a steadying influence.

After all this, watch the kickers win it because there are two good ones. We're in a dome that could see history with both kickers drilling a 60-yarder in the same game. Never happened. The Saints' Will Lutz nailed a 60-yarder in London two weeks ago (and barely missed a 61-yarder) and the Bengals' Evan McPherson opened the season with a Bengals' record 59-yarder. He's also got a 58 and a 57 this season and Lutz has a 56.

But go back to Burrow and Dalton and who gets the most help from his run game. Dalton has had three games with a 110 passer rating or better in the last five seasons and two came against the Bengals. He went for 122.6 when the Cowboys rushed for 101 yards and 118.2 in a first half the Bears rushed for 4.5 yards per carry. Since 2021, the Bengals are 6-9 when Burrow throws more than 30 passes, which he has in all five games this season, and 6-0 when he throws fewer than 30