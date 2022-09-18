Media Roundtable: Bengals Seek Bounce Back Against Cowboys

THE BOTTOM LINE

No one wants to start 0-2, but don't you get the sense that it is the Cowboys that are going to come out tighter than a Ja'Marr Chase glove?

The Cowboys are always a soap opera, doomed to play in the city with the same name of a 1980s network soaper. Now with quarterback Dak Prescott out for several weeks, a banged-up Dallas offensive line without its left tackle and the specter of Sean Payton wired into AT&T Stadium, how homey is this game going to feel for the Cowboys?

Last week was dominated by discussion of the Chase-Diggs matchup and the meeting between former Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins and Cowboys sack ace Micah Parsons.

So logic is another matchup is going to decide it and start with Bengals right end Trey Hendrickson going against Cowboys rookie left tackle Tyler Smith, filling in for injured all-decade tackle Tyron Smith.

Tyler Smith, a first-round pick, was solid in his NFL debut against Tampa Bay (when he gave up a sack and another pressure), but he was a guard until late in training camp and has yet to face someone of Hendrickson's caliber. With the Steelers playing it close to the vest, Hendrickson had a hit and a hurry on Mitch Trubisky after ending 2021 with 25.5 sacks in 29 games. He's due. Especially against a rookie feeling his way around tackle.

The Cowboys signed 40-year-old Jason Peters in the wake of Tyron Smith's injury and he may get a shot sooner or later with guard Connor McGovern going down last week.

Which sets up another matchup. With the Cowboys struggling on the offensive line in front of quarterback Cooper Rush's second NFL start and the Bengals coming off a five-turnover game now playing the NFL's defending turnover kings, this could be an old fashioned Big 12 slugfest of running backs.

Since Oklahoma's Joe Mixon came into the league in 2017 and joined the Bengals, he's got the third most rushes in the NFL (1,131) while the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott has the most with 1,338. Elliott (5,807) and Mixon (4,646) are second and fifth most, respectively, in yards. Elliott backup Tony Pollard is a change-of-pace guy while Samaje Perine is more in the big back mold of the starter Mixon.

The Cowboys are going to find tough sledding. The Bengals' fifth-best run defense last season picked up where it left off in the opener. Last week's stone job of Steelers running back Najee Harris on 10 carries for 23 yards has them seventh already.

With the Bengals coaches preaching more caution after Burrow's career-high four interceptions, a stepped-up running game could be the way to go against the defense with last year's interception leader (cornerback Trevon Diggs' 11) and with the best takeaway differential (plus-14) in the NFL.

The Cowboys cornerback opposite Diggs, Anthony Brown, has been solid but with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn playing man coverage about half the time, that could bode well for the Bengals with wide receiver Tee Higgins expected to play after missing more than half the opener with a concussion. Higgins goes 6-4, Brown 5-11 and gave up seven catches on nine targets for 140 yards last week against the Bucs.

The third phase, special teams, hides another big faceoff. Bengals rookie long snapper Cal Adomitis makes his NFL debut against an active, changing Dallas front that blocked three punts last season. Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has spent the week projecting which big linemen are going to challenge the 6-2, 238-pound Adomitis. Not small. But not as big as the injured 6-5, 250-pound Clark Harris. Simmons' message has always been the long snapper's top priority next to delivering the ball is blocking.

Defense and special teams, right? That should help ease things for Burrow because this thing is going to come down to him outscoring Rush without the turnovers. Even with Dak Prescott the Cowboys have yet to score a touchdown this season and in his one NFL start in five seasons Rush generated 20 points.

Burrow was made for gritty bounce-back road games like this one. According to Bengals.com's Kyle Williams, prior to last week's game the Bengals had thrown multiple interceptions in a game nine times in the four-seasons of head coach Zac Taylor. In six instances, the next week the Bengals didn't throw an interception. Burrow has four of those multi-interception games and has responded with a 3-1 record and a 10-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the next games.

This one has all the feel of last year's absolute must game in Las Vegas. Not that this is that much of a must because it's so early, but the Bengals were coming off their bye at 5-4, like seemingly everyone else in the AFC, including the Raiders. Burrow had two weeks to simmer on the 41-16 loss to Cleveland in which he had no touchdowns and two interceptions, one a pick-six on the first drive.

Starting to sound familiar? Patient Joe went out to Vegas and game managed a beauty, 32-13, that sent them on their way to the Super Bowl. He threw for just 148 yards, but tore the Raiders to pieces completing 20 of 29 take-what-you-give-me passes while Mixon had a career-high 30 carries for 123 yards.