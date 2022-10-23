Media Roundtable: Bengals Seek To Stay Hot Against Efficient Falcons

DEHNER, JR.

Let's put the over-under on the Falcons rushing yards at 145. If it's under, the Bengals win. If they're over, it's in jeopardy, right? To me, it's a matter of playing from ahead, containing their run game a little bit. If you do that, then you like your chances. Then it becomes a game of Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota vs. Burrow. Not many teams have been able to do that. Atlanta has been really good. I know everybody has their opinions before the season that is supposed to shape things, but they've been good.

I think it's going to be a really close game. I think they get the Bengals at a good time. When their run defense is reeling a little bit and they're missing Reader and Tupou and you have questions there. It's going to be a slugfest. Very similar to New Orleans. The offense probably has to go win you a game.

THE EDGE: I think Atlanta moves the ball a little bit, runs it fairly effectively. But the Bengals red zone defense has been the secret weapon. And the red zone offense, outside the Baltimore problems, has kind of been the difference in games. I think it is again this week. BENGALS, 27-23.

SKINNER

Looking at it on paper, it's a dangerous game just because of Atlanta's success running the ball. But in a vacuum, I think they can get through this game. Akeem Davis-Gaither will play fine at linebacker. He's no Logan Wilson and certainly missing DJ, and Tupou hurts, but I think you can get through this game defensively.

I think the Bengals found something on offense and that's the thing. They may not completely shut down Atlanta, but I think they get enough stops for the Bengals offense, which has found its stride a little bit with RPOs and their shotguns and the run out of shotguns. I think this offense probably generates somewhere close to 30 points and I just don't think Atlanta can get there.

The Bengals have been playing with fire when they keep playing from behind, especially against a running team. They overcame that against New Orleans, thanks to holding them to field goals instead of letting them score touchdowns. But I don't think you want to play with that fire again, even at home. Get the lead, make Atlanta do what it doesn't want to do and throw it all over the place. They've thrown for more than 200 yards just twice. They want to get a lead, run it and play defense.