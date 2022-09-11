Media Roundtable: Bengals-Steelers Rivalry Adds An Opener To The Archives

DULAC

The Bengals have beaten them three straight times and I'm certainly not going to tell you that the Steelers looked past the Bengals last year, but I don't think they realized how good the Bengals were.

They got it both ways. One with the run, so they're going to focus on that. Their primary focus is stopping the run. Not that they'll ignore Burrow and Chase and those guys. But they're not going to give up 198 yards come hell or high water. They don't want to do that because their whole focus this offseason has been stopping the run. If they can do that, they're not going to allow themselves to be victimized by play-action, getting behind the chains, getting caught in third-and short. Those kinds of things.

I saw what the Steelers did in Buffalo last year and they just have a strange way of going into places and playing well where they're not favored. Especially because it's the Bengals, especially because they didn't beat them last year, they've lost three in a row against them, two times there, I think with all the changes, no Ben, new quarterback, I have a sneaking suspicion they're going to go in there and win. Not because I think they're the better team. I'm a big fan of the Bengals. When you can run the ball and throw the ball and get after the quarterback, you have three elements that are essential for a winning team. But I think the Steelers go into this one with a little bit of a purpose.

THE EDGE: When the Steelers win games like this, it's typically because of their defense. But I think their offense is a little more diverse now than it has been and I think they'll be able to score a little more than people think. STEELERS, 23-20

KABOLY

In my (20) years here covering it, it's been pretty much pro- Steelers fans at the Cincinnati game. I don't expect to see that. There's a good portion of this team that has never beaten the Bengals before. There is a lot of turnover on this team, especially offensively. All they know is losses (against the Bengals).

The Bengals being rusty might be a factor early, especially with that offensive line. That's what we're seeing in Pittsburgh. Those guys haven't played a ton together and a majority of them are new and all we hear about is cohesion and they don't have it yet. That has to be some sort of issue with the Bengals' new offensive line and the Steelers wanting to bring pressure and disrupt Burrow.

I don't think that's going to be a storyline throughout the game. I have more issue with the Steelers offense actually putting up any points because they have three new offensive linemen, a new quarterback and a little bit of a different scheme with coordinator Matt Canada going with his motion type of offense. I don't think it's going to be a well-played game. It's not going to be artistically pleasing both sides offensively. It's really easy for the Steelers to say you're going to go in there and run the ball. But when the offensive line gets zero push, I think they're going to go in there and try the short passing game to loosen it up for the run. I would be shocked if they came out running.