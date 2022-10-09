Media Roundtable: Bengals Hope To Ride Trends Into First Place Vs. Ravens

THE BOTTOM LINE

This is as dangerous of a game as the Bengals have faced in a long time. And as important.

The hornet's nest known as M&T Bank Stadium is buzzing angrily with five straight home losses, the last two after blowing 17-point leads including last Sunday's collapse against the Bills.

The Ravens have never opened a season with three straight home losses under head coach John Harbaugh and it's a place where neither he nor Lamar Jackson lose very often. Harbaugh is still nearly 50 games over .500 (82-33) in his 15 seasons at home and Jackson is 22-9.

The quick-start trend has to be huge in this game, too. Look, the Ravens are a heck of a team. How do you think they got those leads against an elite team in the Bills and a good team in the Dolphins? Hard to see them blowing leads of any kind for at least the recent future under a coach that is 121-19 leading after three quarters.

But Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks to have his team primed at just the right time for a decisive division game in prime time. He really emphasized the quick start after they came out punchless early in the first two games and lost them. In the last two they've put up points in the first drive to take control right away and that would seem to be a must in front of an already surly crowd that has seethed all day and could turn quickly on the hosts.

(Send out captain and center Ted Karras for his second career coin flip and take the ball again like in New York? Or maybe former Ravens first-rounder Hayden Hurst?)

If the odds are against another home loss for the Ravens, the trends are not against a Cincinnati offense beginning to flex. And that's not even getting into the 416 yards Burrow threw against them and the 201 yards Chase caught last season before the injuries decimated them.

The injury bug that knocked the Ravens out of first place last December is still gnawing at them. Their No. 1 receiver, Rashod Bateman, and No. 1 back, Justice Hill, are out. With the Bengals defense ranked fourth against the run along with confidence-building win over Jackson last season, defensive coordinator Lou (Anarumo) looks to have more weapons than Lamar. Last year, the spy on Jackson was left end Sam Hubbard. The thing is, while Anarumo could stick with Hubbard, he's got a bunch of fast guys he can use for a different look.

(The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins is a terrific back and now he figures to get the bulk of the carries Sunday night. He missed all last season with a knee injury and while he's shown signs he'll get back his elusiveness, there are concerns he won't be all the way back until later in the year.)

The other trend you just can't get away from is how the Ravens secondary has consistently given up the big play and how that matches up against Burrow. Ranked last in pass defense, Baltimore has allowed a league-leading 46 passes of at least 20 yards while Burrow has thrown the most touchdown passes of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons and has the second most completions of 40 yards this season.

Plus, the Ravens are down a pass rusher in Justin Houston. They'll find out how much the other rushers, Calais Cambell (36) and Jason Pierre-Paul (33) have left, but in a change of script it is the Bengals that come in with a league-leading quarterback knockdowns (25) while the Ravens have a back-of-the-pack 12, according to Pro Football Reference.com.

But, again. Dangerous. The Ravens have one more sack than Cincinnati with eight, lead the league in generating turnovers with ten and have their own kicking threat to counter the Bengals' Evan McPherson. Future Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Justin Tucker also is three-for-three from 50 yards, is five-for-five from everywhere and is ungodly when it's a close game.

Can't get in a tight one with Tucker. He has hit 59 straight field goals in the fourth and overtime, is 16-for-16 in the final minute of regulation and a Jim Breech-like five-for-five in OT.

But he can't outkick recent trends.