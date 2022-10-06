Matchup Of The Game: Bengals Putting It On Money Mac In Showdown Of Kicking Riches

"How to stay calm," Adomitis says. "How to use the time on the sidelines when you're not doing anything in a good way and keep your mind in a good spot on game day. Stay locked into the game, but in order to perform your best you have to find a way to be kind of engaged, but also relaxed."

This is why Simmons made McPherson the only kicker drafted in 2021. Well, besides the lethal weapon on his hip. He always looks to be the guy bobbing happily on a life preserver in a sea of calamity.

"He knows the importance of each kick, but he doesn't live and die with each kick," Simmons says. "And he's as competitive as hell."

Adomitis can speak to that because McPherson has been lately lording over the ping-pong table nearest the specialists, still the ultra-competitive freshman at Fort Payne High School providing his first overtime heroic with a header that gave his team the Alabama 6A state soccer title.

That's another reason Simmons took him. Pretty even-headed guy not full of himself. That's proven to hold true even as his popularity has soared as an NFL playoff hero. (Remember, his 14-for-14 in the playoffs don't count in the regular season.)

One day this week as he was walking out of the locker room, he ran into a wide-eyed student journalist at Paycor Stadium covering an event and the kid's mouth remained open as McPherson stopped to Dap him up.

"I just Dapped with the best kicker in the NFL," the guy managed to say a few minutes later.

"That was like the day at the Mason football camp last summer," says Simmons, whose son Weston is one of the brightest Comets. "He was obviously the center of attention, but he was humble and he stayed until every kid who wanted an autograph got one."

McPherson shrugs. This is how he was raised. Never boast. This is the same guy who got married this past summer to his girlfriend since ninth grade. Their first date was a movie ("don't ask me what it was") and the save the date with Gracie turned out to be what his soccer coach, Tom Shanklin, called Fort Payne's wedding of the decade.

"Maybe of the century," Shanklin says. "The church seats 600 and they were overflowing in the waiting rooms."

But … same guy.

"I bust his chops. I sent him a text after he missed the 41-yarder," Shanklin says. "After the opener, I was like the mentor. Then, I busted his chops. I texted, 'I can't have you missing field goals.' And he sent one back, "You're right."