How Bengals MLB Logan Wilson Spices Lou Anarumo's Staten Island Stew 

"He understands route patterns. When you have the tight end go up the seam, he knows he's pulling up the linebacker so they can put somebody in and underneath. He sees a route, he already knows the pattern. He can anticipate filling passing lanes, unlike most linebackers. When he told me he had been a defensive back, I told him, now I know why he was playing chess while everyone else was playing chess. He sees the game from the back to the front. When you can do that, that's where Logan Wilson sets himself apart from a lot of the linebackers who never played in the secondary."

Wilcots credits Anarumo with crafting the blueprint for at least limiting Jackson last year in a 41-17 Bengals win. He still conjured up 257 yards passing and 88 yards rushing, but he was less than 50 percent throwing (15-for-31) and the explosives were few and far between.

From what Wilcots could see, they had a controlled rush to keep Jackson in the pocket and weren't overly aggressive and they sent "a spy,' at him late in the play. Usually it was Hubbard, another former safety who was discovered playing lacrosse.

The Staten Island Stew is stirred by versatility against the Jackson-Mahomes-Josh Allen-pass-run dilemmas.

"I mean certainly one of the reasons," Anarumo says of the skill-sets he felt he needed to revive his first defense, ranked No. 29 in 2019, last against the rush. "I think the more athletic you are, the better you'll be at all positions."

And few are more athletic than Wilson.

"It's hard to find three-down MIKES. They don't exist. It's like trying to find a fullback," Anarumo says. "It's just not around and when you find one... he had the right progression. He played safety in high school. Goes and plays outside backer. So, he's an athlete that just grew into what he is now. And, oh by the way, you saw the third down stop (against Miami) where he just stepped up and smacked the running back a yard behind the line of scrimmage. Those guys are rare to find and we're fortunate to have him."

Bettcher says watch him play in the box and you'll know why he's able to make plays. He keeps his body square. He's patient. His feet are tight and don't flail. No wasted movement.