Media Roundtable: Bengals Eye Take Off Vs. Jets

THE BOTTOM LINE

Not a great time to be catching the Jets at home as they come off last week's Two-Minute Miracle with two Joe Flacco touchdown passes in the last 1:22, the last coming to rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left from 15 yards out. But it might be better now than, say, 2023, when guys like Wilson and fellow first-rounder, cornerback Sauce Gardner, and second-rounder, running back Breece Hall, have been around awhile because they look like they're eventually going to be a handful.

No doubt the Halloween tape of last season has been chopped into little pieces on both sides and if you're the Bengals you have to be looking at those 15 missed tackles in the 34-31 loss to the Jets last season. Running back Michael Carter was the main beneficiary of those with 77 yards rushing and 99 yards receiving and even though the Bengals are facing Joe Flacco in his 179th start instead of Mike White in his first, you have to figure the Jets are going to make them tackle in space. But the Bengals have been very good out of the gate at getting people down early in this season. In fact, the Bengals defense has been good at pretty much everything this season.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has high regard for the Jets backs and why not? It's a small sample size, but Carter is averaging 4.9 per 17 carries and Hall 5.6 per 13 carries. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (two of last year's missed tackles) probably gets the start in place of the injured Germaine Pratt and he brings some nice speed to a matchup that is one to watch.

It would look to be a good time for the Bengals to unleash their pass rush against the savvy but not fleet Flacco. But opposing quarterbacks have been getting it out of their hand quickly and that's what Flacco has done in racking up two 300-yard games to start the season. But he can go deep and he'll take a shot or two at Wilson (last week the first Jets rookie in history with 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns) early if the Bengals aren't getting to him. But Cincy has been good deep, where they really haven't given up anything longer than 32 yards.

(Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had a 46-yarder last week that was basically a jet sweep.)

But all eyes are on the Bengals offense. Last week was the first time since his rookie year Burrow failed to generate more than 20 points in back-to-back game. No one expected a season to start with Burrow getting outscored by teams with backups in Mitch Trubisky and Cooper Rush and now here's another so-called backup in Flacco, but not really.

It looks like right tackle La'el Collins is going to be a game-time decision, but either way the numbers suggest it's a better matchup for the Cincy O-line than the first two weeks.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets are tied for 24th with 15 pressures, tied for 20th in pressure percentage and are 19th in pass rush grades. Old friend Carl Lawson on the right edge is getting his feet under him after missing all last season with an Achilles' injury, but if the Bengals get behind he'll have a chance to leave his calling card. Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams knows all about Lawson's crazy quick first step from practice.

Cleveland runs it on everybody, but the Bengals want to show they're better than 3.8 yards per carry, too. The Jets have a terrific pair of defensive tackles in Sheldon Rankins and Quinnen Williams and there are murmurings in the New York sporting press about comparing Williams to Jets' Pro Football Hall of Fame senior nominee Joe Klecko. That kind of interior matchup has been tough on the Bengals lately, but the PFF grades are solid inside for the Bengals with center Ted Karras tied for fifth and Alex Cappa 13th and rookie Cordell Volson 34th out of 82 guards.

The big question is how do the Jets attack the Bengals wide receivers with the cornerback opposite Gardner the 5-9 D.J. Reed. Via PFF, last week Gardner allowed a touchdown in primary coverage for the first time in his college and NFL career on a six-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. They've left Gardner on the left outside for most of his snaps instead of shadowing anybody while the Bengals have lined up Chase everywhere (38.0 percent at right outside, 36.1 at left outside, 10.1 at left slot, 9.5 at right slot) and according to Next Gen Stats, Chase leads the NFL in yards when aligned wide since he came into the league last season.

Chase needs 101 yards Sunday to pass his LSU buddy Justin Jefferson for the second most receiving yards in the first 20 games of a career. Another guy from LSU, Odell Beckham, Jr., is too far away at 322 yards. But 101 is a good number. The Bengals are 6-2 when Chase catches at least 100 yards.