Media Roundtable: Burrow, Bengals Looking To Glow In Cleveland

THE BOTTOM LINE

For all the calculus crunched following Burrow's heroics last week in sifting the Falcons for 481 yards, Monday's primetime spectacle comes down to the grimy job of stopping Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Like Corey Dillon, Rudi Johnson and Cedric Benson once controlled this rivalry on the ground for the Bengals, Chubb's 5.5-yard per gashes and four 100-yard games against Cincinnati have dominated a series where the Browns have won six of the last seven games. The Bengals know they can't have plays like Chubb's 70-yarder up the middle for the touchdown that headlined last year's 41-16 loss to the Browns at Paycor Stadium.

While they wait for Deshaun Watson, the run is how the Browns live and staring at their fifth straight and virtual elimination from the playoffs, it is going to be Chubb left and right and Kareem Hunt doing the rest. The Browns have run 47.3 percent of the time this season, the eighth highest rate in the NFL.

Jacoby Brissett is capable but a caretaker. He has the next-to-fewest touchdown passes in the league with six in seven starts and he hasn't thrown for two in a game along with 250 yards. The Browns have scored 20 points or fewer three times in their four-game losing streak and face a Bengals defense that hasn't allowed more than 20 points in five of their last six games

Now take a look at Burrow and his last two games. In the last 72 years, only he and Joe Montana have thrown three-plus touchdowns, rushed for one and have no interceptions in consecutive games and Burrow is the only player with 300 or more yards with three or more touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in back-to-back games.

That would seem to be the ultimate trick to lose this matchup. But the Browns do have the potential antidote in two vet edge rushers in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Garrett, one of the top two sakers in the 2020s and who has six this season, is going to go against both Bengals tackles. Left tackle Jonah Williams is playing the best ball of his five seasons and right tackle La'el Collins is starting to play the way the Bengals envisioned when they signed him back in March. Burrow has been sacked ten times in the last four games after 13 in the first two weeks.

And that's allowed Burrow to go off since the third game of the season, when he is in the top three with a 71.3 completion percentage, 312 yards per game, 12 touchdowns, a pick and a 117.2 passer rating.

It's tough not having Ja'Marr Chase. But Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins have also had 100-yard games with a touchdown in Bengals wins. Plus, Chase (2), Boyd (2) and Higgins (1) have combined for five TDs of 40 yards and no other team has at least three players one or more 40-yard TDs. So Boyd and Higgins are more than capable of putting up a big number.