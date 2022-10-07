Bengals' Notes And Numbers Heading Into Ravens Sunday Nighter

"Shoot, we're still trying to grow-up. We're last," Humphrey said of the new secondary. "I was just in the cafeteria this morning; I look up there … The cafeteria will humble you. You've got the Good Morning Football, NFL Network, Stephen A. (Smith) … It's humbling to look up there and be like, 'Dang, we've got Marcus Peters – ball-hawk – we've got me, Marcus Williams – dog – Chuck, all these guys [that are] great players.' But we're still trying to come together.

"The numbers don't lie. So, as much as that sucks to say, it just … To me, it's unacceptable; I feel like it falls on the weight of my shoulders. So, I really want to get that number down."

The five-turnover blot in the opener is an outlier. Burrow hasn't thrown a pick in the last three games and seven in the last eight regular-season games.

"You've got to protect the ball, that's the main thing. I know I say that every game, but they lead the league in (takeaways) right now with 10," Burrow said. "If we can limit those turnovers I think we'll be able to move the ball up and down the field. They do a great job of getting pressure and getting tips at the line of scrimmage and capitalizing on those opportunities. We're going to have to protect the ball, run the ball well and can't get behind like we did the first two games.

"Their secondary capitalizes on the ones you throw them. They're going to catch it. The defensive line does a great job of getting their hands up if they don't win immediately on the rush. They're going to sit back and try to tip the ball to create turnovers. That's a big part of it. You've got to get the ball out quickly, but always be aware. You've got 6-9 Calais Campbell with his big mitts in the passing lanes sometimes and you've got to be aware of that."

CHASING JA'MARR: Early in the week Chase said he was both frustrated complimented by the constant double teams. He said he was left one-on-one a couple of times in the Thursday night win over the Dolphins and Burrow missed him, but not the last one. It paid off in the 36-yard go route that was the big play in the clinching touchdown drive, reinforcing his belief that, "I've got be patient. I've got be ready because I could get the ball at any time.

"(Burrow) said he took that because the safety was cheating to the middle of the field," Chase said. "The whole night the safety was on the hash or in the split on my side. Once he saw that that he took advantage of the opportunity."

Basically, when Burrow sees one of his guys one-on-one, he's gunning it down there because he has so much faith in them.

"I mean, most of the time," Burrow said of how much he expects Chase to get doubled. "And so when you do get your one-on-one opportunities, you have to take them because you're not going to get a lot throughout the season or the game, you might get one or two, so when you do you have to take them."

That's exactly what Humphrey is seeing on film.