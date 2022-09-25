Pre-Game Notebook: La'el Collins Active; Pratt And Carman Out; Chase Seeks 101

E. RUTHERFORD, N.J. _ After not practicing all week with a back issue, right tackle La'el Collins was active for Sunday's game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium and expected to get the start.

Also not active for the first time this year was left guard Jackson Carman, replaced by Max Scharping, one of the newest Bengals claimed on waivers at the final roster cutdown. The other four inactives were expected, tight end Drew Sample and linebacker Germaine Pratt with knee injuries and running back Trayveon Williams and tackle D'Ante Smith as healthy scratches.

Carman, a 2021 second-round pick who played in all 17 games last season with six starts, lost the left guard derby this past training camp to fourth-rounder Cordell Volson.

Adeniji, who hasn't started at right tackle since his one start as a rookie in 2022, figures to come off the bench at right tackle.

SLANTS AND SCREENS: In honor of Thursday night's Bengals Ring of Honor ceremony at Paycor Stadium, here's a blast from the past. Inaugural Ring member Ken Riley had a big road game against the Jets with three interceptions at Shea Stadium on Dec. 12, 1976 in quarterback Joe Namath's last game at Shea as a Jet …

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is looking to have a big day here last year. The week after he wrecked the Ravens on 201 yards, he had just three catches for 32 yards.

Chase needs 101 yards Sunday for the second most receiving yards in the first 20 games of a career and the Bengals are 6-2 when Chase catches at least 100 yards. The Bengals vowed to move Chase around and they've done it by putting him on the left outside and right outside about the same amount of time with some snaps in the slot on either side. But about 75 percent of the snaps have been on the outside and for good reason. According to Next Gen Stats, Chase leads the NFL in yards when aligned wide since he came into the league last season …

The Jets supplied some bulletin board material for the Bengals with this mid-week quote from defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins: "Any time a team is giving up sacks at that rate, you're going to be licking your chops." …