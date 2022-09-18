Pregame Notebook: Higgins Active For Bengals; Hot Joe Mix Vs. Cowboys' Zeke

ARLINGTON, Texas _ Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing more than a half last week against the Steelers.

Also active was backup tackle D'Ante Smith and set to play in his third NFL game. He took the place of Hakeem Adeniji, inactive for the first time in his career. Also inactive was running back Trayveon Williams, as well as the three newest Bengals, guard Max Scharping, tight end Devin Asiasi and defensive tackle Jay Tufele. Nose tackle Josh Tupou (shin) and wide receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring) spent time on the injury report last week, but ww

JOE VS. ZEKE: Bengals running back Joe Mixon (since 2017) and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (2016) have been in the league awhile, but Mixon is coming off a career year. After he had had 145 scrimmage yards last week (82 rushing, 63 receiving), Mixon has the third most scrimmage yards among running backs in the last 18 games. He's also got the third most rushing yards and his 319 are second only to the Colts' Jonathan Taylor. Elliott hasn't rushed for 100 yards in in 13 straight games, the longest of his career. Mixon is looking for his first 100-yard game since Nov. 28, 2021 against the Steelers.