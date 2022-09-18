Pregame Notebook: Higgins Active For Bengals; Hot Joe Mix Vs. Cowboys' Zeke

Sep 18, 2022 at 03:23 PM
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Tee Higgins 091822
Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins

ARLINGTON, Texas _ Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing more than a half last week against the Steelers.

Also active was backup tackle D'Ante Smith and set to play in his third NFL game. He took the place of Hakeem Adeniji, inactive for the first time in his career. Also inactive was running back Trayveon Williams, as well as the three newest Bengals, guard Max Scharping, tight end Devin Asiasi and defensive tackle Jay Tufele. Nose tackle Josh Tupou (shin) and wide receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring) spent time on the injury report last week, but ww

JOE VS. ZEKE: Bengals running back Joe Mixon (since 2017) and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (2016) have been in the league awhile, but Mixon is coming off a career year. After he had had 145 scrimmage yards last week (82 rushing, 63 receiving), Mixon has the third most scrimmage yards among running backs in the last 18 games. He's also got the third most rushing yards and his 319 are second only to the Colts' Jonathan Taylor. Elliott hasn't rushed for 100 yards in in 13 straight games, the longest of his career. Mixon is looking for his first 100-yard game since Nov. 28, 2021 against the Steelers.

SLANTS AND SCREENS: The roof at AT&T was closed … Rookie long snapper Cal Adomitis, in his first NFL game, is snapping to Kevin Huber in his Bengals-record 209th . game … Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is playing in his 90th Bengals game to lead the offense … Jessie Bates III in his 65th leads the defense ... Head coach Zac Taylor's captains were former Cowboys La'el Collins and Chidobe Awuzie and safety Michael Thomas, a Texas native. They won the toss and deferred ...

