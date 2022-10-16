Everything the Bengals Had to Say After Beating the Saints

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

(on if this felt like a college environment today) "Yeah, it always does when you play in this state. The fans are crazy. It was crazy to come back and experience that. Fortunately, we go the win. It was a great day for us."

(on what it felt like to throw the game-winning touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase) "That was an unbelievable play by him. When the going gets tough, I'm going to try to find that guy and he's going to make plays for us……I'm never surprised by that guy."

(on how quickly he knew that he would throw the last touchdown to Chase) "When I saw the look, I knew that I was going there. They (the Saints) are a good defense, a really good defense. They made it tough on us all day. We get a play down the stretch to get the win."

(on his feeling entering the stadium this morning) ""I have a lot of great memories. It was one game, but I have a lot of great memories of this stadium (and) a lot of great memories of this culture and these fans. So, it was great to come back and feel that energy again."

(on wearing Ja'Marr Chase's LSU jersey from the National Championship game as he walked into the stadium) "I wanted to pay tribute to the people of Louisiana. What better way to do it than with the jersey that Ja'Marr wore in the national title game?"

(on his third down scramble late in the game) "It's third down. The game is on the line, basically. I know that I had to make a play. In those situations, I know that I can extend plays further than maybe I usually would, so I trusted my training. I knew we needed a play. T. B. (Tyler Boyd) did a great job of getting open. It was a great play for us."

Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase (on the game winning touchdown catch) "Me and Joe (Burrow) were on the same page with the back shoulder (pass). He threw me that way I could make a guy miss. I saw Tyrann (Mathieu) coming, and I just made a play with my feet."

(on Burrow wearing Chase's LSU jersey) "It was crazy when he asked me for it because I really didn't know what he was going to do. Then, when I saw him with it on, it was kind of cool showing him repping me while I was in my hometown."

(on where the jersey was stored) "On the wall. I had to take it down just to give it to him."

(on the atmosphere today) "It was crazy knowing that I was back home. The crowd was crazy. The fans were crazy. New Orleans fans and Bengals fans were both excited to see both teams. It was an unbelievable experience."

(on how meaningful is the win) "It means a lot actually, just knowing that I've got the advantage on beating New Orleans. I come back home after the season and (can) talk a little trash. That's good. I know my family, they all love the Saints. It's good for me to come back home and rub it in their face a little bit."

Bengals Cornerback Eli Apple

(on getting a win in his return to New Orleans) "Any time you win a football game in the league, it's a good thing. It's a great feeling."

(on if this is gratifying, given his time with the Saints) "A win is a win, baby. We want to keep going." (on Ja'Marr Chase's last touchdown) "That's why he's the best. Run after the catch (is his specialty). Nobody can mess with him after the catch. (He) was contested. He had a great…run. That slant, too (was special). (We) got to keep that going, too."