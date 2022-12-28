Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16

Bengals QB Joe Burrow today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16 for his performance in the team's 22-18 win at the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Burrow completed 40 of 52 passes (76.9 percent) for 375 yards and three TDs for a passer rating of 99.4. His completions and passing yardage led all NFL players in Week 16, while his three passing scores were the most by an AFC quarterback. He completed at least two passes to eight different receivers during the game. Burrow's 40 completions marked a career high and tied Ken Anderson's single-game team record set on Dec. 20, 1982.

Burrow in the first half went 28 of 36 for 284 yards and three TDs, tying Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins (second half, Week 15) for the most completions in a single half this season. He now has seven career games with at least 350 passing yards and three passing TDs, tied for the second-most such games within a player's first three seasons in NFL history.