Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16

Dec 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Joe Burrow 122422
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow looks onto the field before kickoff of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16 for his performance in the team's 22-18 win at the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Burrow completed 40 of 52 passes (76.9 percent) for 375 yards and three TDs for a passer rating of 99.4. His completions and passing yardage led all NFL players in Week 16, while his three passing scores were the most by an AFC quarterback. He completed at least two passes to eight different receivers during the game. Burrow's 40 completions marked a career high and tied Ken Anderson's single-game team record set on Dec. 20, 1982.

Burrow in the first half went 28 of 36 for 284 yards and three TDs, tying Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins (second half, Week 15) for the most completions in a single half this season. He now has seven career games with at least 350 passing yards and three passing TDs, tied for the second-most such games within a player's first three seasons in NFL history.

This is Burrow's fifth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, and his third this season. He won it in Week 7 for his performance against Atlanta, and again in Week 13 following a victory over Kansas City. Bengals players have combined to win six weekly awards this year, with Burrow's three recognitions joining DE Trey Hendrickson (Defensive, Week 3), K Evan McPherson (Special Teams, Week 4) and HB Joe Mixon (Offensive, Week 9). Cincinnati's 13 weekly honors since the start of the 2021 season are the most in the NFL.

