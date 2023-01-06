Bengals Look To Make First Back-To-Back Division Crowns 'Real' Against Ravens

It goes against the NFL rulebook that gives division championships and seedings, and thus home field advantage, to teams with the best winning percentage in case of cancelled games. But NFL competition chairman Rich McKay said Friday the rules were "adjusted," for the best interest of all 32 teams as Bengals ownership and head coach Zac Taylor scratched their heads.

So their players in the locker room on Friday were left a little empty when it came to observing what may be the most significant division championship in franchise history.

"It doesn't feel real," said wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who in reality has played his first two NFL seasons on the Bengals' first ever back-to-back division championships.

Veteran center Ted Karras, who knows what a division title feels like because he has four of those hats in New England from what the NFL hands out after a clinching, says it will feel like it only with a win Sunday.

"Until we lock up the home playoff game," Karras said. "If they're going to name us the division, then we get the game. We need to settle it by winning."

Taylor made his displeasure known to the media Friday after Bengals executive vice president and NFL competition committee member Katie Blackburn aired her disagreements with NFL ownership in a Thursday letter and before Friday's virtual vote.

"We just want the rules to be followed and when a game is canceled that you just turn to winning percentage to clarify everything so we don't have to make up the rules," Taylor said after Friday's practice. "There are several instances this season where the club is fined or people in our building are fined and we are being told to follow the rules. It's black and white in the rulebook. So, now, when we point out the rules and you are told we are going to change that, I don't want to hear about fair and equitable when that is the case. So what this team will do is all we can control is going into a game this weekend and doing our best to win. We are going to channel our energy into that."

The Bengals would win the second seed if they beat Baltimore and the Bills lose to the visiting Patriots. They can't win the top seed, but if the Bills lose and the Chiefs lose at Denver, a Buffalo or Cincinnati vs Kansas City championship game is at a neutral site.

"Opportunities lost for us that we had a chance to control that now we don't. Fine. But it seems like there are positives for a lot of teams and just negatives for us," said Taylor, who went into Monday a game out of the top seed race. "We have the opportunity to play for a coin flip that can only negatively impact us. We don't have the opportunity to play for a coin flip that positively impact us. Let's just follow the rules and we accept that. We just have to turn our focus to getting ready for Baltimore and then doing everything we can to control what we can control at that point."

Now the Bengals are left with sports' No. 1 rule, as spoken by middle linebacker Logan Wilson.