Quick Hits: Chad Helps Bengals Coin Celebration; TB's Visit With D-Ham; Gladiators Prevail To Make Zac Taylor's Point

The Bengals made history with their first back-to back division championship in the lifetime of the franchise a few days ago when the NFL cancelled their game against the Bills.

But quarterback Joe Burrow waited to hand out the cigars (Tabak Especial) that running back Joe Mixon bought at the Party Source until there was a win to celebrate and it came Sunday at Paycor Stadium, 27-16, in the regular-season finale against the Ravens team they'll play here again next weekend.

As the cigar smoke swirled and the music thumped, they saluted history by going back in time to take advice from Bengals legend Chad Johnson, the pioneer of the 21st century NFL end zone celebration.

That's how running back Joe Mixon coined a celebration rivalling any unveiled by The Ocho.

It came after his one-yard touchdown run gave the Bengals a 10-0 lead with 1:11 left in the first quarter. Mixon pulled a quarter out of his glove, waited for his mates to gather, flipped it and they all kicked at it.

"It worked out perfectly," said Mixon, who was the keeper of the coin and got to flip it as the celebrant.

With the Bengals fuming about the NFL's decision to compensate for the cancelled game by making the Bengals win a coin flip for home field against the Ravens if they lost Sunday, Johnson, who knows how to torture the NFL office, tweeted that the Bengals should celebrate a touchdown by flipping a coin.

Everyone saw it, but it took another No. 85 to bring the idea to Mixon.

"We talked about it. Once I saw Chad post it on Twitter, I went up to Joe and said, 'Bro, we have to do that flip. We have to do that coin flip,'' said wide receiver Tee Higgins.

"He said, 'I'm going to bring the coin. Whoever scores first, I'll get the coin out and give to you and we'll flip it. He just happened to be the one that scored first. Joe and I said if it lands on tails, we're going to give it a kick. It landed on tails and we kicked the hell out of that."

For Mixon, the toughest thing was trying to figure out where to put the quarter while he was playing.

"I might hide it in my tape. Or I might put it in my shoe," Mixon said. "I don't want it to flip or whatever. So I was like, I'll put it on the side of my glove."

Asked if he had just pulled off the best Bengals celebration in history, Mixon said he thinks the one where The Ocho took an end zone camera and panned the stands was pretty good. But he said given Sunday's circumstances, "It might be. But I'll let him determine that."

He just hopes Ocho comes through on his Twitter promise to pay the fine for what he believes is the best celebration all year. Mixon is probably going to get docked because, thanks to Chad, props are banned in celebrations, stemming, in part, from the "Tiger Hood," putt when he putted the ball with a pylon.

Mixon won't get hit with the $30,000 fine like Ocho did in 2009 after he donned a sombrero and a poncho in a celebration. Or the 25 grand from 2010, when he was fined for using an electronic device during a preseason game. He also posted a message on a social media site during a game.