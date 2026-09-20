 Skip to main content
Advertising

Pregame Quick Hits | Joe Burrow Gets Nod; Shemar Makes Season Debut With B.J. Hill Out

Sep 20, 2026 at 11:32 AM
Author Image
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

HOUSTON _ As he promised last week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) went from questionable to starting Sunday's game here against the Texans (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) at Reliant Stadium with the all-clear coming when third quarterback Josh Johnson went on the inactive list.

But defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Achilles) was ruled inactive, and that put defensive end Shemar Stewart on the field for his season debut. The Bengals opted to make rookie defensive tackle Landon Robinson inactive for the second straight week.

After taking a hit against the Bucs in last week's opener, Burrow went limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday before going full Friday.

Instead, it's the Texans who have Sunday most impactful health scratches with starters at wide receiver, Nico Collins (hamstring), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and right guard Ed Ingram (guard). Six of Clowney's 67.5 career sacks have come against the Bengals, his most against any team.

7-on-7

A 7-on-7 drill is going to break out Sunday in an All-Pro heavyweight bout between Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Texans cornerback Derek Stingley.

Their rivalry stretches even beyond Stingley's freshman year at LSU, when Chase and Stingley were on the same star-studded 7-on-7 team.

"Trash talking. Lots of trash talking and fighting," Chase said last week. "I've been knowing Stingley so long. He's always been a guy, literally always been a guy everywhere he went. And me and him got nothing but respect and love for each other. That's why we're so good to this day."

The clips of their sparring sessions during practices in Baton Rouge are still a must-see, although Chase added a disclaimer.

"It looked like I'm getting killed on every video. I don't like that. I'm pretty sure that was Stingley's footage of him putting it out against me," Chase said. "I remember when I was going to the league, I'll never forget him telling me this. He was like, 'Man, I don't like the fact that you posted all those clips of you killing me on Snapchat, bro.' And I was like, 'Yeah, when I got to the league, I had to post my own.'"

Related Links

Slants and Screens

There's one heavyweight bout, between Chase and Collins, that won't take place with Collins shelved coming off a game he led the Texans with seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

That extended Collins' NFL-best streak of 10 straight games with at least 50 yards. Next at six are the Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and then Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins with five straight of at least 50 yards …

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher both came out of the win over the Bucs saying they have to get Chase more than the four targets and two catches for 12 yards he had in the opener. But it didn't slow down his historical assault.

Chase needs three catches Sunday for the second-most catches by a player in his first 80 games. Chase comes in with 522 while St. Brown put up 524 and New Orleans' Michael Thomas 560 …

The key this to this Sunday's game may very well be held by Cincinnati's Hillcrest Hawks, the youth team of both Bengals safety and captain Bryan Cook and Texans running back David Montgomery. The Mount Healthy High School teammates are meeting for the third time in the NFL, a week after Montgomery had the best debut in Texans history with three touchdowns.

The Bengals know that with Collins down, if they can keep Montgomery in check and unleash pressure on quarterback C.J. Stroud, he may have problems …

Montgomery joined two Hall-of-Famers and a Player of the Year with that outing. The last player to score three touchdowns in a team debut was Eagles running back Saquon Barkley two years ago. The first two players to do it in the Super Bowl era, Colts rookie running back Marshall Faulk in 1994 and 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens ten years later, are in Canton …

Inactive for the Bengals for the second straight week, along with Robinson, were wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams, cornerback Josh Newton, center Connor Lew and tackle Myles Hinton...

Bengals Arrive at Reliant Stadium for Week 2 Against the Texans | ARRIVAL PHOTOS

See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, presented by Cintas.

WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
1 / 20

WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
2 / 20

LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Dax Hill arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
3 / 20

CB Dax Hill arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
4 / 20

DE Cashius Howell arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
5 / 20

DE Myles Murphy arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
6 / 20

OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
7 / 20

DE Boye Mafe arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
HB Tahj Brooks arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
8 / 20

HB Tahj Brooks arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Andrei Iosivas arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
9 / 20

WR Andrei Iosivas arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
10 / 20

QB Joe Burrow arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
11 / 20

DE Shemar Stewart arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
12 / 20

RB Samaje Perine arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
13 / 20

CB DJ Turner II arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
14 / 20

DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
15 / 20

CB Tacario Davis arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Oren Burks arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
16 / 20

LB Oren Burks arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
17 / 20

G Dylan Fairchild arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
18 / 20

S Bryan Cook arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
19 / 20

TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
20 / 20

WR Dohnte Meyers arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame Quick Hits | Bengals Deliver Statement In Bruising Complete Game Win Over Texans

Call it a full-circle moment Sunday here at Reliant Stadium when Joe Burrow and his Bengals muscled out a 20-6  throwback victory over Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and his AFC heavyweight Texans.

news

Quick Hits | Zac Taylor "Feels Good," About Joe Burrow As Bengals Eye Texans

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Joe Burrow practiced full Friday for the first time during a week he had been limited with back soreness and his quarterback looks good to go.

news

Quick Hits | Two Cincy Kids In Texas Hold' Em; Update On Joe Burrow And Shemar Stewart

When it comes right down to it for Bengals safety Bryan Cook and Texans running back David Montgomery, Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Houston won't be a whole heck of a lot different than that week at practice when their Mount Healthy High School dream team went deep into the Ohio playoffs a decade ago.

news

Quick Hits | Big Game Joe Burrow Says He'll Be Ready For This One Vs. AFC South Power Texans

Notes and quotes from Wednesday as Bengals prep for the Texans (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Houston and face a team that has made it to the playoffs the last three seasons.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals, Texans In Early Test Of AFC Elite

Before Wednesday's practice, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher came up with an apt but daunting analogy when it comes to facing the Texans' well-paid and gifted pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Houston.

news

Quick Hits | Golden Age of Rotation For Bengals D-Line

Al Golden had just done what no Bengals defensive coordinator had ever done.

news

Postgame Quick Hits | Bengals Follow Zac Taylor's Script and Ride New Defense And Old Situations To Opening Day Win

For a front office that dropped more than $200 million on its offseason defensive overhaul and for a head coach who ran game-closing four-minute drills incessantly this training camp, the Bengals' 33-27 Opening Day win over the Buccaneers Sunday looked like a postcard drawn up especially for the 66,625 fans who descended on Paycor Stadium.

news

Pregame Quick Hits | Anthony Muñoz Rules The Jungle As He Recalls His NFL Debut Vs. A Bucs Great

In honor of Sunday's Orange Out at Paycor Stadium, the Ruler of the Jungle is donning his jersey for the first on the field since he played his last game at Riverfront Stadium more than 30 years ago.

news

Quick Hits | With DJ Turner II A Go, Here's Why Marvin Lewis Says Bengals Favored To Win His Old Stomping Grounds In AFC North

Bengaldom heaved a sigh of relief after Friday's practice when head coach Zac Taylor said starting cornerback DJ Turner II (hamstring) was good to go for Sunday's opener against the Bucs (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX19) at Paycor Stadium.

news

Quick Hits | Ja'Marr Chase Hopes To Begin 2026 In A 'Bluuur' That Would Push Him Past Bengals Greats

Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the only receiver in NFL history to rack up 50 touchdowns and 500 catches in his first five seasons, heads into his sixth season not exactly oblivious to the exploits of NFL defending receiver champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

news

Quick Hits | A Paycor First As Joe Burrow Meets Baker Mayfield In One Of One Opener

For the first time in its 27 seasons Sunday, Paycor Stadium hosts an Opening Day (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX19) where the starting quarterbacks are both overall No. 1 draft picks when the Bengals' Joe Burrow opposes the Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield.

Advertising