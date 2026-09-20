Pregame Quick Hits | Joe Burrow Gets Nod; Shemar Makes Season Debut With B.J. Hill Out

HOUSTON _ As he promised last week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) went from questionable to starting Sunday's game here against the Texans (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) at Reliant Stadium with the all-clear coming when third quarterback Josh Johnson went on the inactive list.

But defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Achilles) was ruled inactive, and that put defensive end Shemar Stewart on the field for his season debut. The Bengals opted to make rookie defensive tackle Landon Robinson inactive for the second straight week.

After taking a hit against the Bucs in last week's opener, Burrow went limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday before going full Friday.

Instead, it's the Texans who have Sunday most impactful health scratches with starters at wide receiver, Nico Collins (hamstring), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and right guard Ed Ingram (guard). Six of Clowney's 67.5 career sacks have come against the Bengals, his most against any team.

7-on-7

A 7-on-7 drill is going to break out Sunday in an All-Pro heavyweight bout between Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Texans cornerback Derek Stingley.

Their rivalry stretches even beyond Stingley's freshman year at LSU, when Chase and Stingley were on the same star-studded 7-on-7 team.

"Trash talking. Lots of trash talking and fighting," Chase said last week. "I've been knowing Stingley so long. He's always been a guy, literally always been a guy everywhere he went. And me and him got nothing but respect and love for each other. That's why we're so good to this day."

The clips of their sparring sessions during practices in Baton Rouge are still a must-see, although Chase added a disclaimer.